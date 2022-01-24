Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ararat Youth Theatre Presents MYSTERY AT MO'S in March

The performance is on March 5.

Jan. 24, 2022  
Ararat Youth Theatre presents Mystery at Mo's in March.

Mystery At Mo's is set in an Australian Diner, where waitresses Daisy, Cindy and Tina work. However, one morning Tina doesn't clock on...her two friends realize something isn't exactly right. So they call in the help of the local detectives Sam and Jack. Together, the group searches for clues, accomplices, suspects and more. Yet, they find it's someone closer than they expected.

The performance is on March 5. Learn more at http://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/ararat-youth-theatre-mystery-at-mos/.


