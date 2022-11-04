Antipodes Theatre Company Presents UNSUNG Next Month

Antipodes Theatre Company will produce their first major fundraising event, Unsung, a unique concert presentation in conjunction with their 2023 Season Announcement. The event will be held at Brunswick Ballroom on Monday 5 December and feature a raffle, silent auction and over a dozen singers performing songs from musical theatre roles they would not traditionally be cast in.

From Artistic Director Brandon Pape (He/Him): "We are experiencing a formidable moment in all creative industries, a time when the challenges facing artists and arts organisations have never been greater for most - and the stakes have never been higher. In spite of that, Antipodes has produced an incredible slate of programming over our first three years and delivered memorable experiences for Melbourne audiences that showcase new talent, marginalised voices, and a message of hope for the future. This event is about celebrating where we've come from while looking ahead with a spirit of curiosity and ambition as we embark on our biggest year to date."

Hosted by drag provocateur Peppy Smears (He/They), Unsung will showcase Antipodes alumni (and a few new faces) as they tackle musical theatre songs belonging to roles that would traditionally be 'off-limits' because of race, gender, or age. The night will also feature a raffle and silent auction where attendees will have the opportunity to walk away with trips, hampers, show tickets or other prizes on offer. To cap off the evening, Antipodes will reveal the titles in its 2023 season (its fourth to-date) consisting of three mainstage productions.

Performers include Bugs Baschera (They/Them), Vivien Davies (She/Her), Rachel Lewindon (She/Her), Mama Alto (She/Her), Danielle Matthews (She/Her), Tomas Parrish (They/Them), Geraldine Quinn (She/Her), Willow Sizer (They/She) and Tash York (She/Her). Additional performers will be announced shortly.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing independent theatre in Melbourne by maintaining or exceeding a minimum of 50% representation - on stage and off - by women, ethnically diverse artists, people with disability, trans and non-binary people, seniors or other members of historically or culturally marginalised communities who are not well represented on stage.