Antipodes Theatre Company Announces 2020 Season

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced its second year of programming in Melbourne, which features an Australian musical premiere as well as a Tony Award-winning play. Their 2020 Season will also include the continuation of programs focused on developing new work and supporting young artists.

From Artistic Director Brandon Pape: "This is our second ever season and first full year of programming for ATC, but we aren't holding back. After receiving an incredible response from audiences and artists alike regarding our inaugural production of Ghost Quartet, we have the full confidence to tackle this ambitiously creative season and contribute a variety of storytelling styles, incredible talent, and thrilling entertainment to the Melbourne theatre landscape (and beyond)."

In May, ATC will produce the Australian Premiere of the new musical Murder for Two by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian. Two performers play over a dozen roles (as well as the piano) in this witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries that the New York Times calls "an ingenious miniature musical in the form of a snazzy vaudevillian double-act." Next up, ATC will present the Victorian Premiere of Pulitzer Prize Finalist The Humans by Stephen Karam. This Tony Award Winner for Best Play focuses on the Blake family as they grapple with aging, illness, and a changing economy amidst a family reunion that goes awry. "[The Humans is] absolutely, relentlessly gripping...rackingly funny even as it pummels the heart" (New York Magazine). "These pieces both possess perspectives and concerns that we as a company are eager to explore," says Pape. "Issues of identity, allegiance, and morality all play into these disparate but relevant stories."

ATC will continue their bimonthly Ricochet Free Reading Series throughout 2020, featuring plays that have yet to be seen on Australian stages. For the first time, ATC is excited to welcome guest directors Jennifer Sarah Dean (Melbourne Shakespeare Company), Lauren McKenna (Puffs), and Sonya Suares (Sunday in the Park with George) who will each shape one installment of the series. The final play in the reading series will be chosen from submissions and directed by Maude Davey (Gender Euphoria). According to Pape: "Developing new work is paramount to fulfilling ATC's mission, and we are thrilled to have Maude Davey involved as part of the selection committee." Writers are encouraged to send scripts to submissions@antipodestheatre.com.

In an effort to help young artists find their footing, ATC will introduce the ATC Drama Club in February, as well as a Youth Drama Camp in July. Other programs include the first ever Winter Development Workshop, which will see a handful of new works be supported through development initiatives over one week in June. ATC will also host a series of Mental Health Workshops led by Will Centurion, focused on helping artists manage issues such as performance anxiety, self-confidence issues, and career transitioning.

Casting and dates will be announced shortly. Visit antipodestheatre.com for more information.

Antipodes Theatre Company (Brandon Pape, Artistic Director) seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing independent theatre in Melbourne. ATC strives for diversity in the workplace through a commitment to having at least 50% of all positions filled by women or people of color. Current company members include David Butler, Melissa David, Kristy Griffin, Chloe Towan, and Don Winsor.





