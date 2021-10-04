Ant Middleton Will Embark on the Mind Over Muscle Tour Next Year

A second Sydney show has been added to Ant Middleton's Mind Over Muscle Tour, after the first show sold out. Demand for tickets has surged in recent weeks as Ant's popularity with Australian audiences continues to soar.

Ant is the Chief Instructor on Channel 7's hit series, SAS Australia. The current season has grabbed the nation's attention reaching an average total audience of 1.25 million per episode.

The second Sydney event will be a 4pm Matinee performance on Saturday January 29 and tickets are on sale now at www.tegdainty.com.

The national tour, originally scheduled for July 2021, was rescheduled to Jan/Feb 2022 due to restrictions in relation to COVID-19. Ant Middleton: Mind Over Muscle will now kick off in Sydney, and head to Canberra, Perth, Adelaide before winding up in Melbourne.

Tour Dates:

Saturday January 29 Sydney The Star Events Centre (Matinee) 4pm JUST ADDED

Saturday January 29 Sydney The Star Events Centre (Evening) SOLD OUT

Sunday January 30 Canberra Llewellyn Hall

Wednesday February 2 Perth Riverside Theatre

Thursday February 3 Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday February 4 Adelaide AEC Theatre

Saturday February 5 Melbourne Plenary

The best-selling author will lead the audience through a motivational journey of personal growth and positivity led by Ant's mantra of Mind Over Muscle.

Best known in Australia for his role as Chief Instructor on Channel 7's hit series, SAS AUSTRALIA, Ant Middleton has become a much-loved master of survival and endurance on and off the screen, spurred by his formidable career in the UK's elite special forces, including the Marines, 9 Parachute Squadron and Special Boat Service.

Since 2017, Ant has regularly sold out venues across the UK with his Mind Over Muscle live show. Now, for the first time, Australian audiences will get to meet the man behind SAS Australia. In his first ever ANZ Tour, Ant tells his story and gives a glimpse into his life in the military, his training techniques and experiences that have helped him deal with any situation that life has thrown at him. Ant gives his assessment of SAS Australia, his battle to overcome Mount Everest and the many other challenges he has faced.



Ahead of the speaking tour, Ant Middleton said: "Through my time as Chief Instructor on SAS Australia, I have come to love this country and feel very much at home here. I can't wait to go from the screen to the stage and be able to interact with Australian audiences when I take my Mind Over Muscle tour to Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

Positivity forms the basis of my ethos, and through my live shows, I hope to empower people to harness the power of a positive mindset, goal setting and planning to be the best possible versions of themselves.

After a year like no other -filled with countless challenges following Covid -I look forward to sharing techniques and experiences that have helped me deal with any situation life has thrown at me."

Joining the armed forces at the age of 16, Ant earned the position of a point man/lead scout as well as a primary fires operator and sniper, before eventually earning a place in the Special Forces Selection, achieving the 'Holy Trinity' of the UK's Elite Forces.

With an insatiable appetite for adventure, 2017 saw Ant front Mutiny (Channel 4 UK), a show that re-enacted Captain William Bligh's voyage following his crew's mutiny, commonly known as the 'Mutiny on the Bounty'. Ant has also fronted Channel 4's survivalist programme Escape, centred on placing skilled engineers in precarious situations where they must use their skills to escape their predicament and get to safety.

2019 saw him conquer one of the biggest feats known to man, Mount Everest, in the hit show Extreme Everest. Whilst getting trapped in an unexpected, life-threatening storm, he seeks to understand the attraction of such a popular, but dangerous challenge.

Ant's most recent expedition saw him take Hollywood A-lister, Rebel Wilson, on a thrill-seeking road trip through Mexico to get to know the 'real Rebel' in the new Straight Talking special which aired on Channel 7 this month and is now streaming on 7plus.

With over 1.5M copies sold, Ant's publishing has reached record heights. His first two books, First Man In and The Fear Bubble are both Sunday Times Best Sellers in the UK, earning him gold status at the Nielsen Awards. He released his latest non-fiction trilogy, Zero Negativity, in Autumn 2020, which also became a Sunday Times Best Seller, and his debut fiction thriller, Cold Justice, will be published 12th October 2021.

His latest book, Mental Fitness comes out on the 1st of December in Australia. In the book, Ant explains the principles of maintaining a healthy mind and body and how it works for him. The mind and body are often talked about as being separate entities, but it's only when they work in harmony with one another that you can truly push yourself to the highest heights.