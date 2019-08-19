Anna Lumb Leads HARD TO REACH PLACES at Melbourne Fringe

Internationally acclaimed, wildly theatrical and incendiary circus performer Anna Lumb is about to set Melbourne Fringe alight with her new solo show Hard to Reach Places. Restless, anxious and strangely liberated by having no life plan; Anna is wondering is everyone else faking it too?

Getting into the dirty nooks and crannies of her own life, her new solo work Hard to Reach Places plays out, non-sequentially, a day in a woman's life - navigating the challenges of parenting, relationships, show business, visible ageing and the unrealistic expectations she places on herself and others. In a unique blend of styles this show will combine circus, movement, text and sound in a darkly humorous, irreverent and personal insight into one person's daily experiences and the chaos that ensues from some questionable life choices.

As a Melbourne based performer, circus artist, theatre maker, director and actor, Anna is no stranger to the stage with a huge body of work behind her. Anna's unique style has taken her to circus, music and theatre festivals around the world. Highlights include world famous variety shows Glory Box, La Soiree, New York's Absinthe, Retro Futurismus and six years of international touring with world renowned Strange Fruit.

Working with director Rebecca Church from the award winning cabaret Seen & Heard this will be Anna's first solo shows in seven years. In life, hard to reach places are often the dirtiest or the least likely to be seen, which is why this is set to be one of Anna's most candid performances to date.

Cost: $20-25

Bookings: melbournefringe.com or call 03) 9660 9666





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You