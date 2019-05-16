Andre De Vanny Brings SWANSONG To Bunjil Place

Back by popular demand and following sell-out seasons in New York, Los Angeles and Melbourne in 2018, Swansong returns to Melbourne showing at Bunjil Place Studio on Wednesday 22 May 22 at 7:30pm.

Swansong is an award-winning Irish monodrama written by acclaimed writer/director Connor McDermottroe. Set in the 1960s, Swansong tells the story of Austin 'Occi' Byrne, the illegitimate child of a single mother in the Catholic West of Ireland. Shunned by church, state and family, Occi must fight his way to adulthood in a dog eat dog world. Violent, tragic and hauntingly tender, Swansong is the story of a lost soul in search of home.

Performed by Melbourne's own Andre De Vanny ('Best Actor', 2018 New York Solo Festival, 2015 Green Room Awards), Swansong is a "mighty tour de force featuring an indisputable talent" (Australian Theatre). "Andre has one of the most powerful and engrossing presences of any actor I've had the pleasure to work with," Says director Greg Carroll.

Swansong puts Andre in his element, allowing him to flex to his full creative muscle and fill a bleak space with rage, fragility, sadness, loss... It's mesmerising."

On the page, Swansong is a taught and gripping read. As a piece of theatre, it speaks to anyone who's ever felt like an outsider, who's ever been denied a voice. Occi, for all his flawed humanity, is a symbol of hope; an unlikely hero who faces insurmountable odds and never gives up. His is a timely message - an important story.

Swangsong

Wednesday May 22

7:30pm

Bunjil Place

Tickets: Adults $35. Concession $32. Under 25 $28.

Bookings via https://www.bunjilplace.com.au/swansong





