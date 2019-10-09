Amanda Palmer THERE WILL BE NO INTERMISSION Announced At Arts Centre Melbourne

Amanda Palmer, the unapologetic front-woman of The Dresden Dolls, will perform her critically acclaimed one-woman show, There Will Be No Intermission at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on January 22, 2020, as part of a national tour.



Palmer's third solo LP, of the same name, is considered her most powerful and personal collection to date, with songs that tackle life, death, grief and how to make sense of it all. The singer/songwriter, playwright, pianist, author, director and ukulele enthusiast presents a seated theatre experience that features solo grand piano and ukulele performances.

There Will Be No Intermission is a night of graphic, honest and funny storytelling that she describes as her "most human and vulnerable stage-show to date". Sombre yet exultant, Palmer has moulded humour, tears, confession and naked personal pain into a work that is deeply relatable, healing and inspiring.

"The last seven years have been a relentless parade of grief, joy, birth and death and all of it has galvanized me to the core: as a writer, as a woman, as an artistic servant,'' says Palmer.

"Everything feels inseparable now: my crowdfunding through Patreon, the birth of our son, the election of Trump, two abortions, the Kavanaugh hearing, the death of my best friend, being in Ireland for the repeal, the miscarriage I had on Christmas day.

I've seen how infectious the darkest truths are, when spoken without shame, and I felt like taking any other path would have been a cop-out."

Recorded over a single month in Los Angeles by John Congleton (who previously engineered and produced 2012's acclaimed Theatre Is Evil), the There Will Be No Intermission album was entirely crowd-funded by more than 15,000 patrons using Palmer's community hub on Patreon. She released the album and an accompanying art book of personal essays and photographs revealing intimate behind the scenes moments and snapshots of the Woodstock, NY home she shares with author Neil Gaiman on March 8, 2019.She is currently working her way across Europe and the UK.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You