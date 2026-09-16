Alter State Returns to Melbourne with Deaf and Disabled Artists
The initiative will showcase contemporary performance and cultural programming across Melbourne with accessible features including Auslan interpreting and live captions.
Arts Centre Melbourne and Arts Access Victoria have today announced its 2026 program for Melbourne's ground-breaking Disability-led arts initiative Alter State. It will take place across the city from 2 - 5 December with additional programming from November onwards.
The initiative is a major arts and disability event engaging artists and audiences across Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand). This year's theme Regeneration: Building Deaf and Disabled Futures explores the slow and deliberate work of tending new ground after disruption. The theme invites collaboration over competition, reimagines old systems and thinks about what we can build in their place.
The 2026 program features more than 100 Deaf and Disabled artists performing and participating in performances, events and talks in-person and online across 13 venues.
Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan, AM said this year's theme, Regeneration: Building Deaf and Disabled Futures provided exciting opportunities to explore what it means to be a Disabled or Deaf artist in Australia right now and what could be done to create a more equitable future.
“Alter State is a celebration of disability, creativity and culture. It is a time for people to come together and experience the important and innovative work being created by Deaf and Disabled artists,” Quinlan said.
Arts Access Victoria CEO Joshua Pether said Arts Access Victoria was proud to co-present Alter State in 2026.
“Alter State 2026 will be a monumental event that will showcase the best of the Deaf and Disabled community. Arts Access Victoria is proud to partner with Arts Centre Melbourne to deliver on this amazing initiative,” Pether said.
Photo Credit: Hilary Walker featuring Pearl Blackk
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
|
Play In A Day: Volpone, Or, The Fox
The University of Melbourne (11/18-11/18)
|
Zoe's Killer Instinct
Motley Wherehaus (10/05-10/11)
|
Roisin McAlinden - Fairytale: Ending
Bard's Apothecary (10/06-10/10)
|
NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
CLOSER
bakery@1812 (10/28-11/07)
|
Society
Viva Melbourne (5/01-4/25) PHOTOS
|
SLUGS
FESTIVAL HUB: MEAT MARKET – THE STABLES (10/01-10/17)
|
La Bohème
Regent Theatre (11/07-11/18)
|
The Wagner Gala
Alexander Theatre - The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts (10/16-10/16)