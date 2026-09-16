Alter State Returns to Melbourne with Deaf and Disabled Artists

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Arts Centre Melbourne and Arts Access Victoria have today announced its 2026 program for Melbourne's ground-breaking Disability-led arts initiative Alter State. It will take place across the city from 2 - 5 December with additional programming from November onwards.

The initiative is a major arts and disability event engaging artists and audiences across Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand). This year's theme Regeneration: Building Deaf and Disabled Futures explores the slow and deliberate work of tending new ground after disruption. The theme invites collaboration over competition, reimagines old systems and thinks about what we can build in their place.

The 2026 program features more than 100 Deaf and Disabled artists performing and participating in performances, events and talks in-person and online across 13 venues.

Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan, AM said this year's theme, Regeneration: Building Deaf and Disabled Futures provided exciting opportunities to explore what it means to be a Disabled or Deaf artist in Australia right now and what could be done to create a more equitable future.

“Alter State is a celebration of disability, creativity and culture. It is a time for people to come together and experience the important and innovative work being created by Deaf and Disabled artists,” Quinlan said.

Arts Access Victoria CEO Joshua Pether said Arts Access Victoria was proud to co-present Alter State in 2026.

“Alter State 2026 will be a monumental event that will showcase the best of the Deaf and Disabled community. Arts Access Victoria is proud to partner with Arts Centre Melbourne to deliver on this amazing initiative,” Pether said.



Photo Credit: Hilary Walker featuring Pearl Blackk

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Australia - Melbourne Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming