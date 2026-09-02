THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER VS JOHN WILLIAMS Adds Brisbane & Sydney Shows

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The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams will make its way to Brisbane's Concert Hall, QPAC and to Sydney Opera House in early 2027.Tickets go on sale Thursday 10th September.

With sold-out performances across the UK, Ireland and Europe, The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams makes its highly anticipated Australian premiere this weekend at Melbourne's Hamer Hall.

Presented by John Foreman's Australian Pops Orchestra and Sony Music Australia in their first-ever collaboration, this landmark event brings together the music of two of cinema's most iconic composers—Hans Zimmer and John Williams—in a thrilling live concert experience.

Hosted and conducted by the acclaimed John Foreman, the full 75-piece Australian Pops Orchestra bring to life the legendary scores that have defined the cinematic landscape for decades. Audiences will relive unforgettable moments from Star Wars, Gladiator, Harry Potter, E.T., Interstellar, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean and more in a spectacular, family-friendly event designed for all ages.

“I'm absolutely thrilled that the Australian Pops Orchestra is bringing this extraordinary concert to Australian audiences, and especially excited to partner with Sony Music Australia for the first time. The response to the Melbourne performances has been incredible, with both shows now sold out before the concert has even taken to the stage, so we're delighted to be able to expand the tour and bring this spectacular experience to audiences in Brisbane and Sydney.”

“This is more than a concert—it's a chance for audiences to relive the soundtracks of their lives. The music of Hans Zimmer and John Williams has shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in film, and to hear these scores performed live, at this scale and accompanied by spectacular lighting, is something truly powerful. Audiences will be completely immersed in the emotion, the nostalgia and the sheer energy of it all.” said John Foreman.

Adding to the atmosphere, The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams invites audiences to be part of the action. A sense of playful rivalry runs throughout the performance, with light-hearted on-stage banter encouraging audiences to declare their allegiance to either Zimmer or Williams, creating an engaging, interactive experience that truly elevates the audience experience.

At its core, this production reflects the Australian Pops Orchestra's commitment to making world-class live music accessible to all—removing the formality often associated with orchestral concerts and offering an experience that is welcoming and inclusive. Whether you're a symphony enthusiast, lifelong film music fan or discovering these scores for the first time, this is a concert designed to be enjoyed by everyone.

Following the sell-out of both Melbourne performances, extraordinary demand has seen this spectacular production expand to Brisbane and Sydney, giving even more Australians the chance to experience this acclaimed concert spectacular. With Melbourne selling out before the first note has even been played, audiences in Brisbane and Sydney are urged to get in early.

DATES

MELBOURNE - HAMER HALL SUNDAY 6TH SEPTEMBER SOLD OUT

BRISBANE - CONCERT HALL, QPAC SATURDAY 9TH JANUARY 2027

1.30PM & 7PM

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE THURSDAY 18TH FEBRUARY 2027

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