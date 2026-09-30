THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT to Make Australian Debut
Conductor Nicholas Buc will lead the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in this global Nintendo project showcasing music from four decades of the video game series.
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert, showcasing nostalgic tunes and modern melodies from the Legend of Zelda series in May 2027 at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, conducted by Nicholas Buc.
The MSO joins some of the finest orchestras from around the world for this global Nintendo project, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.
“It's a real privilege to lead the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for this extraordinary program. The music of The Legend of Zelda is remarkable for its imagination, richness and emotional range, and it is a privilege to conduct the extraordinary scores created by the composers who have shaped the sound of this beloved series over four decades,” said conductor Nicholas Buc.
“To be part of The Legend of Zelda's international journey, alongside some of the world's other great orchestras, will energise the city, and we are looking forward to partnering with Nintendo and sharing the show with Australian audiences. This will be one of Australia's biggest orchestral events of the year,” said MSO CEO, Richard Wigley.
Tickets will be released to the general public on Wednesday 7 October at 12pm AEST, with MSO subscribers and members receiving access from Monday 5 October and a waitlist presale from Tuesday 6 October. For more information on The Legend of Zelda, visit zelda.nintendo.com.
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert
Dates: Thursday 13 – Saturday 15 May, 7.30pm & Sunday 16 May, 1pm
Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall
Tickets: on sale Wednesday 7 October, 12pm
Friends of the MSO presale: Monday 5 October, 12pm. Become a Friend at mso.com.au/friends
Presale Waitlist: Tuesday 6 October, 12pm. Join the waitlist at mso.com.au/zelda
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