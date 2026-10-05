LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Tour Australia Spring and Summer 2027
The production will play at Hobart's Theatre Royal from April 2027, Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from May 2027, and Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from July 2027.
After premiering in Brisbane, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is finally on the move, set to play strictly limited seasons in Hobart, Melbourne and Wollongong, with additional cities rumoured for 2027.
Playing at Hobart's Theatre Royal from April 2027, Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from May 2027, and Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from July 2027, the dark comedy musical sees nerdy florist Seymour Krelborn stumble upon a new breed of plant at Mushnik's flailing flower shop on Skid Row. Naming it 'Audrey II' after his co-worker crush, Seymour soon discovers the foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore plant has sinister intentions.
Equal parts hilarious, camp, and sci-fi horror, this high-octane spectacle blends B-movie mayhem, outrageous comedy, and jaw-dropping puppetry with a killer score of '60s pop, doo-wop, and rock 'n' roll. Little Shop of Horrors is the ultimate cult classic about ambition, greed, and the terrifying cost of getting everything you ever wanted.
With Music by Alan Menken and Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, since its premiere at Off-Off-Broadway in 1982, Little Shop of Horrors has enraptured millions of theatregoers worldwide and was adapted into a film in 1986 starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.
This revival is directed by Alister Smith, who has realised musical adaptations of other cult classics like Bring It On, Cruel Intentions and The Wedding Singer.
Music Supervisor David Young (Frozen) and Musical Director Heidi Loveland (Carrie: The Musical) will lead a six-piece band through Little Shop of Horrors' blend of 60s pop, doo-wop and R&B, delivering unforgettable earworms like 'Suddenly Seymour', 'Feed Me (Git It)' and 'Dentist!'.
Designer Penny Challen, Lighting Designer Declan O'Neil and Choreographer Dan Venz will illuminate the gleeful allure of the American Dream in 1960s New York, B-Movie kitsch and meaningful silliness that is synonymous with Little Shop of Horrors.
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