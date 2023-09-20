AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive Producer

AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL
POPULAR
Following on from the successful 2023 AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL, the Festival is expanding and is on the search for an Executive Producer to work alongside Artistic Director Tyran Parke to deliver the 2024 festival and beyond.
More information, including position description and candidate pack can be found at amtf.org.au
Applications close: 5pm, Friday 6th October 2023
Taking place over 5 days in May in Launceston, lutruwita/Tasmania, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, first held in 2019, celebrates the art form of musical theatre. It brings students and professionals together for workshops and masterclasses to educate, enlighten and engage. It also cultivates new musicals with an Australian perspective. Under Tyran Parke’s Artistic Direction, the festival is presented across a variety of sites and venues across the City of Launceston, with the historic Princess Theatre at the heart of the activities. The positioning of the festival in Launceston also aims to encourage more intrastate visitors to Northern Tasmania, with funding primarily coming from Events Tasmania and additional funds from the City of Launceston. The management of the festival is via a skills-based volunteer board.
The AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL is looking for an Executive Producer that will provide top level leadership and strategic management of the festival, alongside the Artistic Director. The position description can be found at amtf.org.au with the key selection criteria including experience in leading similar organisations or festivals, the ability to collaborate, lead and motivate small to medium teams of paid employees, contractors and volunteers, work under pressure with competing deadlines, manage finances and work with boards, amongst other criteria. Given that the festival is based in Launceston, there is the requirement that the successful candidate is prepared to have a regular presence in Launceston, with short term relocation in the lead up to the festival but they will not be required to permanently relocate.
Videos
|Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Butterfly Club (10/09-10/15)
|Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
|The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
|Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
|Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
|Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
|Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
|Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
|Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Cinderella
Doncaster Playhouse (9/18-9/30)
|L2R Dance – Block Party
Footscray Arts (10/28-10/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You