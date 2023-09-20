AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive Producer

Following on from the successful 2023 AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL, the Festival is expanding and is on the search for an Executive Producer to work alongside Artistic Director Tyran Parke to deliver the 2024 festival and beyond.

More information, including position description and candidate pack can be found at amtf.org.au

Applications close: 5pm, Friday 6th October 2023

Taking place over 5 days in May in Launceston, lutruwita/Tasmania, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, first held in 2019, celebrates the art form of musical theatre. It brings students and professionals together for workshops and masterclasses to educate, enlighten and engage. It also cultivates new musicals with an Australian perspective. Under Tyran Parke’s Artistic Direction, the festival is presented across a variety of sites and venues across the City of Launceston, with the historic Princess Theatre at the heart of the activities. The positioning of the festival in Launceston also aims to encourage more intrastate visitors to Northern Tasmania, with funding primarily coming from Events Tasmania and additional funds from the City of Launceston. The management of the festival is via a skills-based volunteer board.

The AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL is looking for an Executive Producer that will provide top level leadership and strategic management of the festival, alongside the Artistic Director. The position description can be found at amtf.org.au with the key selection criteria including experience in leading similar organisations or festivals, the ability to collaborate, lead and motivate small to medium teams of paid employees, contractors and volunteers, work under pressure with competing deadlines, manage finances and work with boards, amongst other criteria. Given that the festival is based in Launceston, there is the requirement that the successful candidate is prepared to have a regular presence in Launceston, with short term relocation in the lead up to the festival but they will not be required to permanently relocate.