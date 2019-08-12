ARTEMIS: UTTER MESS Comes to Melbourne Fringe

ARTEMIS: UTTER MESS an all-TRANS cabaret debut at melbourne fringe festival

Artemis: Utter Mess, is a piercingly hilarious deconstruction of the classic 'one-man show' trope - from the perspective of a nonbinary person. By Artemis Muñoz, Theodore Murray, and an all-trans cast and crew, this 'one-enby show' breaks every possible binary to delight in the chaos of being trans, neurodivergent, ace, and mixed race.



Co-produced by Theodore Murray, Artemis: Utter Mess is the debut production by Artemis Muñoz, an early-career queer writer and actor based in Melbourne, and one of the activists behind arts diversity campaign #JustNotThatMany.

Artemis: Utter Mess is a 60-minute comedy about Artemis' often confusing, usually awkward, but entirely affirming and relateable story of self-acceptance. Life isn't easy when you're always cast as the wrong gender and expected to know how to act "normal", but it's time to stop apologising and start singing about it!

Featuring original songs and utterly endearing storytelling, this show will charm the pants off you - but not in a sexy way (because they're asexual, remember?)

Previous performances by Artemis Muñoz include Helping Hands (La Mama 2019) by A_tistic, and Ophelia Thinks Harder (2018) by Wit Incorporated. Previous productions by Theodore Murray include Tickets On Myself (Melb Fringe 2019), The Rest Is Drag (Melb Fringe 2018, Midsumma Festival 2019) by Darwent & Gray, and Helping Hands (2019) by A_tistic.

Artemis: Utter Mess is an all-trans cabaret collaboration between Co-Producers Artemis Muñoz (they/them) and Theodore Murray (he/they), Tech Consultant Oliver Ross (he/him), and Auslan Interpreter Mx Mac Gordon (they/them).

September 23 - 29, 2019 | 8:30PM

