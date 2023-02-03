Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023

The production opens at The famous Spiegeltent, Arts Centre Melbourne from 13 to 16 April.

Feb. 03, 2023 Â 

Showmen Productions, who are comedy magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume, are headed back to their hometown for the first time in two years for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with their hilarious 18+ magic show aptly named - 'ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW'. Fresh off a stellar SELL-OUT SEASON at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, the production opens at The famous Spiegeltent, Arts Centre Melbourne from 13 to 16 April.

Prepare to be WOW'D out of your comfy red seats in this absolute jam-packed adults only spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured across the world presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts and just a cheeky hint of nudity;

"We have painstakingly put together completely original routines, bringing together a range of disciplines to deliver a show that is sure to leave an impression. We guarantee the people of the Edinburgh Fringe have never seen anything like this before!" says Showman, Sam Hume.

After it's debut season in Melbourne, 2019; the show has gone onto perform at renowned festivals across Australia and the world, including sell-out seasons as apart of FRINGE WORLD, Adelaide Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK. Having completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show - replacing the top hats and bunny rabbits with naughty comedy and sex appeal - this is magic like you have never seen before!




