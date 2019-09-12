A Midnight Visit Announces Halloween Extravaganza

The epic immersive theatre experience A Midnight Visit has added three more weeks of shows in time for a Halloween party weekend extravaganza. Now running for a total of 14 weeks, the award-winning event will have its last show in Melbourne on 3 November 2019.



Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, the granddaddy of gothic literature, A Midnight Visit's macabre vibes and explosive energy present the perfect option for Melbourne audiences wanting to make this year's Halloween the most memorable yet.



Special Halloween Parties will run on 31 October, 1 November and 2 November and will feature a host of new tricks and treats. These include:

New characters

Special bar entertainment including fortune-telling and twisted magic

DJs playing a wicked deck of music

Weird and wonderful drink specials like The Tell-Tale Heart and Griswold's Memoir

Dress-up competitions for guests, with prizes for the most committed



This is the second time the show has extended its season in Melbourne, but it must close 3 November. The audience response has been tremendous, with stellar ratings on TripAdvisor and Facebook.



One of the most welcome responses for the creators has been from guests who do not typically identify as theatre-goers.



"First timer in interactive theatre and we had a great time," wrote Facebook reviewer Sami Thom. "Talented actors, great sets. It was surreal and wonderful."



"Absolutely LOVED my first immersive theatre experience," wrote Jessica Rose-Thomas. "The whole cast were amazing and were fully engaging. Loved that every time you entered a room it was something completely different.



"Would definitely do again and recommend to anyone."

Tickets for A Midnight Visit, including those for the Halloween Party Weekend, are available on Eventbrite.





