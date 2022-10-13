2022 Indie Musician Summit Set To Catapult Independent Music Careers

19th November 2022 sets the scene for the third-year return of the highly anticipated Indie Musician Summit, a 100% free conference for independent and emerging artists, providing practical training, industry insights and new ideas to propel music careers forward.

"It's amazing that we are in our third year already. I feel like we get to continue to develop the value that the summit offers and the way in which attendees, speakers and artists can connect with each other." Kate Westwood (Summit Founder and Owner Westwood Management)

This year, the summit focus is on 'Press Play'; the idea that we all need a little help in getting music into the hands and ears of fans. With a jam-packed day of speakers including, Steve Jaz (Music Valley), Lola Major (Kitchen Sync Music), Jena Marino (RSOM), Sidney (Emerging Artist), Chrissy McHugh (Video Producer), Francesca de Valance (I Heart Songwriting Club) and Kerri Ho (The Songbird Tree), just to name a few of over 25 guests, the focus will be on music distribution, sync and licensing, social media and music promotion and marketing.

"There's so much good stuff ahead for indie artists but also a lot of confusing messages about what they should or should not do so I'm excited to host a space to bring clarity and options for our attendees. In this era of abundance - so many artists, so much music, it's nice to know that there are places we can go to help sort out the spam and scams from the real and relevant help and support and I'm proud to be able to host a summit that is doing that!" Kate Westwood

Anyone who would like to attend the Indie Musician Summit will need to register for free and will have access to all speakers and artist showcases for 48 hours. Registrants will have the option to purchase an all-access pass if they would like to retain the content beyond the 48 hours and will also gain access to bonus courses.

As a Melbourne, Australia based independent singer-songwriter in her own right, a radio announcer and owner of music management entity, Westwood Management, Indie Musician Summit Founder, Kate Westwood began her inspirational journey out of a wish that there was more help available for emerging artists. As a result, she says "I decided to be the change I wanted to see."

Founded in 2018 and working with a wide range of artists, all around Australia and the world in a broad range of genres and music niches, Westwood Management provides accessible music management and coaching for emerging artists through free resources, paid training and 1 on 1 coaching.

"We believe that there is room at the table for everyone but that to be 'successful' in this industry, it's more than being talented or having a great song - you need to know how to manage the business side of your music. And that you can't do that alone - you have to learn how to 'Do It With Others' #DIWO and that is exactly why we are here." Kate Westwood