Zilker Theatre Productions Announces Cast for Disney's NEWSIES THE MUSICAL

Zilker Theatre Productions has announced the cast for Disney's Newsies the Musical for the 63rd year of its free, outdoor, summer musical production in partnership with the City of Austin. The Broadway hit Disney's Newsies the Musical will play the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park, Thursdays-Sundays, July 8-August 13, 2022 at 8:15 p.m.

Based on the 1992 motion picture, Disney's Newsies features a score by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein. Newsies is inspired by real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway "newsies" on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers. Timely and fresh, the fictionalized adaptation of Newsies is high-energy with non-stop thrills, with eight new songs in additional to keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," "King of New York," and "Santa Fe."

The cast includes Isaac Arrieta, Abigail Bensman, Kyle Bussone-Peterson, Even Carlson, Keyshaan Castle, James Chapman, James Cho, Matt Connely, Cayden Couchman, Caroline Davis, Jackson Froelich, Ella Grace Harper, Maya Hillman, Marlena Hoffman, Britney Huguley, Danielle Kaigler, Jake Jordan, Will Mallick, JD Martin, Veronica Merrick, Jillian Nickens, Diego Rodriguez, LJ Salinas, Shane Scandurra, Joelle Sellers, Will Shafer, Scott Shipman, Katie Stumpf, Jessica Terán, Andrew Tran, Morgan Whitley, Daniel Winkler, and Nick Xitco.

Meet the cast for the 2022 Summer Musical Newsies HERE.



"For more than 60 years, Zilker Theatre Productions has brought the magic of musical theatre - at no charge - to the people of Austin and Central Texas, and I am so proud to carry on that legacy for this summer's production of Disney's Newsies and beyond," said Executive Director David Ponton.

Zilker Theatre Productions recently welcomed David Ponton as the new Executive Director in May 2022. Ponton brings a wealth of musical theatre experience to this role, having first appeared on the Zilker Hillside in Crazy for You in 2003. Since then, David has gone on to appear another seven times as a performer, co-directed and choreographed Hairspray in 2015, and co-choreographed productions of All Shook Up in 2018 and Little Shop of Horrors in the summer of 2021.

The Zilker Summer Musical is offered at no charge to the public (donations gratefully accepted). Patrons are invited to bring blankets, picnics, and gather with friends and family to watch a high-quality production under the stars.

For more information, visit zilker.org.

Performance Details:

Disney's Newsies the Musical

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the film screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Directed by Joey Banks | Musical Direction by Beth Everett | Choreography by Chris Shin |

Set Design by Joshua Denning | Lighting Design by Rachel Atkinson | Costume Design by Teresa Carson | Properties Design by Robert Joseph | Sound Design by Rodd Simonsen | Technical Direction by Dennis Riley | Lead Charge Artist: Jacob Foster | Master Electrician: Jacqueline Sindelar | Production Manager: Lisa Goering | Production Stage Manager: Aly Redland | Assistant Stage Manager: Hannah Rutt

When: July 8-August 13, 2022 | Thursday-Sunday | 8:15 p.m.

Where: Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park | 2206 William Barton Drive | Austin 78704

Tickets: Free, no tickets required, donations greatly appreciated.

About Disney's Newsies

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this hit Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. More information on Disney's Newsies: zilker.org/summer-2022/

Special Evenings for Disney's Newsies:



ASL Performances: Saturday, August 6 and Friday, August 12.

About Zilker Theatre Productions

Austin nonprofit organization, Zilker Theatre Productions, provides award-winning, free admission entertainment, annually celebrating the magic of musical theatre since 1959. Known to many as the Zilker Summer Musical, the entire local community is invited to the Zilker Hillside each year to spread out a blanket with family and friends and enjoy a high-quality Broadway show.