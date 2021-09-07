ZACH Theatre to Offer a New Monthly Subscription

ZACH Theatre, Central Texas' premier professional theatre, is leading the way into a new monthly membership program for ticket buying with the ZACH Experience Membership known as ZACH XP, an innovative all-access theatre model that includes unlimited shows and events. ZACH XP debuts this month for $39 per month per person; details are available at zachtheatre.org/zachxp.

"We're excited to be one of the first theatres in the country to roll this out and Austin is the perfect city for it," said Drew Nebrig, ZACH's Director of Marketing and Communications. "This just makes sense for our audience. One of ZACH's core values is to be a theatre of, by and for Austin and now we can share the magic of live theatre with as many people as possible, whenever they want it."

Modeled on the global success of Netflix and other content subscription services, ZACH XP gives members the flexibility to book a ticket whenever they want, right up to showtime, as well as free parking and exclusive discounts. It will take the place of ZACH's existing subscriber package, with current subscribers given the option to transition into the new membership program or stay grandfathered into their current subscription. "Traditional theatre subscriptions can be confusing, inflexible, and cost-prohibitive," Nebrig said. "We want to meet people where they are and break down those barriers."

Driven by national data and a user research study that show a demand for greater flexibility and less up-front costs, the new ZACH XP membership program provides simplicity, early access and good seats without requiring members to plan an entire year of tickets in advance. It is the culmination of several years of transitioning into more flexible subscription packages. "ZACH wants to invest in younger generations as arts enthusiasts," she said. "We don't want processes to stand in their way."

ZACH XP members will have access to all Mainstage and Family series shows, including Into the Woods, Sept. 27 to Nov. 7; A Christmas Carol, Nov. 17 to Jan. 2; The Cat in the Hat, Jan. 25 to March 27; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Feb. 16 to March 6; Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, March 29 to May 13; Reunion '85, April 13 to May 8; and The Sound of Music, June 15 to July 24. Visit zachtheatre.org/2021-22-season to learn more.

In addition to free parking and bar discounts, members in the unique new program will also be able to purchase tickets for their friends and family for a 10 percent discount. Household memberships will be available for those who want to manage the theatre-going experiences for their family.

ZACH XP memberships will be $39 per person and membership will automatically renew each month until canceled. Members will be able to cancel any time after the first 90 days from purchase with no fees or penalties. Membership tickets are non-transferable. For more information on memberships please visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp.

Find details on safety, procedures, and the most current up to date information on health and safety at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.