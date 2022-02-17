ZACH Theatre SONG UNDER THE STARS Concert Series Cast Announced

ZACH Theatre announces the cast and show times for "Song Under the Stars" 2022 Concert Series running February 24 - March 6.

Returning to The People's Plaza at ZACH, the popular outdoor concert series will feature two weekends of Disney Through the Decades and 80s Dance Party.

Both concerts will run each weekend with Disney Through the Decades playing at 2:30pm on Saturday and Sunday's and 80s Dance Party will play Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm.

"SONGS UNDER THE STARS" | 2022 CONCERT SERIES:

Disney Through the Decades

Performances by Francene Bayola, Leslie McDonel, Jacob Roberts Miller, Kenny Williams, and Roderick Sanford

Produced by Dave Steakley | Direction and Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 1: February 26-27 | Saturday and Sunday at 2:30p.m.

Week 2: March 5-6 | Saturday and Sunday at 2:30p.m.

80s Dance Party

Performances by Luke Linsteadt, Leslie McDonel, Cameron Mitchell Bell, and Kenny Williams

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 1: February 24-26 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.

Week 2: March 3-5 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.

Full information on the 2022 "Song Under the Stars" Concert Series can be found HERE.