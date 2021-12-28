ZACH Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

ZACH Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of A Christmas Carol through January 2.

Regrettably, through rigorous testing protocols, multiple breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been detected within the company of A Christmas Carol. The safety of guests, cast, and crew is ZACH Theatre's top priority, therefore all remaining performances of A Christmas Carol have been canceled effective immediately.

"While we had hoped to resume performances on Wednesday, December 29, we have confirmed additional COVID cases among the A Christmas Carol company. Our paramount concern is for the health and safety of our artists and audiences. It does, regrettably, put us in the position of making the hard decision to cancel remaining performances," said Drew Nebrig, Director of Marketing and Communications. "We were heartbroken to cancel during the holiday week when so many families come to ZACH for their holiday tradition. Up until this production, our seats had been empty for over 626 days - so to reopen was a Christmas gift not just for ZACH, but for artists and the Austin community. The art and theatre sector has been hit so hard during the pandemic, and this feels like another hit - but we are hopeful our cast and crew recover quickly, and that, right now is our main concern. We look forward to getting back to live theatre in 2022."

All ticket holders will receive an email outlining their options. Anyone with additional questions can reach out to the ZACH Theatre Box Office at 512-476-0594 ext.1. Please continue to check zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety and follow ZACH Theatre on social media to stay up to date.