ZACH Theatre Announces INTO THE WOODS and THE SOUND OF MUSIC for 2021-22 Season

ZACH Theatre, Central Texas' premier professional theatre, has announced two of the 2021-22 Season productions including the ZACH360 experience. ZACH360 is ZACH's new artistic initiative to create dynamic theatre experiences that are immersive, revelatory, and fun. Actors are in close proximity to the audience and audience members are engaged in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

This fall will bring fairytales to life on the People's Plaza using ZACH's architecture and natural environment in surprising ways with Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods. All of the Giants wrestled in 2020 are there too, but with the assurance that "No One Is Alone" and there is light ahead.

The season will close with a reimagined look at Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music as the Topfer is transformed into a lively biergarten for a truly ZACH360 experience. This beloved classic musical brings the Von Trapp Family to The Topfer for a summer of joyous music.

"These demanding times brought, what seemed to be, insurmountable challenges for all of us. 2020 required us to be nimble and respond to change. Now, with the light glimmering ahead, we look forward to igniting hope and to dream anew with renewed determination, enriched perspectives, and a deeper desire to connect. One gift of the past year is the highly successful launch of ZACH's outdoor concert series Songs Under the Stars that will continue through the summer. Then, ZACH is BACK with five plays and musicals in our 2021-22 Season-our anticipation grows each day to see you and hear your voice!" said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. "We begin once upon a time outdoors in October, with a ZACH signature adventure that speaks to this moment in our city. Then, we move back into the Topfer and Kleberg stages for the rest of the season."

Patrons may visit zachtheatre.org/seasonpreview to sign up for on sale date announcements. Current subscribers can renew now.

The full 2021-22 ZACH Season will be announced this Summer.

2021-22 SEASON PREVIEW:

INTO THE WOODS

Fall 2021, ZACH360 at The People's Plaza

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Stephen Sondheim's fairytale masterpiece is reinterpreted outside at ZACH using the architecture and landscaping as the backdrop. The People's Plaza will transform into the woods and envelop the audience as Rapunzel lets down her hair from the Topfer balcony, Cinderella loses her slipper on the stairs, and the Milky White cow sculpture moos to life with Jack and his Beanstalk. All of the Giants we wrestled in 2020 are there too, but with the assurance that "No One Is Alone" and there is light ahead.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Summer 2022, ZACH360 in The Topfer

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III

Book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp



The hills are alive in this intimate, heartfelt reimagining of the beloved musical classic bringing the Von Trapp Family to life in a ZACH360 experience where The Topfer is transformed into a lively biergarten. Maria's sunny nature and passion for music brings joy and laughter back into the aching Von Trapp family, and melts the Captain's icy heart. Your sprits will soar to the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Every Mountain," and, of course, the title song. Love triumphs, and light wins over the darkest of times.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND TICKETS:

The 2021-22 Mainstage Series is currently on sale to renewing subscribers only. Deadline for current Season Subscribers to renew their seats is June 25. For more information, call 512-476-0541 x1 or go to zachtheatre.org.

To sign up for updates on subscriptions, season info or general on sale please visit zachtheatre.org/seasonpreview.

Find more information on safety, procedures, and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.