ZACH Theatre Announces Holiday Return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

ZACH Theatre has announced Austin's most rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol is returning to The Topfer at ZACH for the seventh year November 24-January 2, 2022, with exciting new songs and new cast members in addition to returning favorites under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley.

Kicking off the holiday, Austin's MARC POUHÃ‰ returns to A Christmas Carol at ZACH starring as Ebenezer Scrooge. Additional returning cast favorites include Kenny Williams as Ghost of Christmas Past, Roderick Sanford as Marley, and Michael Valentine as Fred.

Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. Additional production team includes JEN MALHSTEAD YOUNG as choreographer, additional choreography by CHRISTA OLIVER, BOB LAVALLEE as scenic designer, Susan Branch TOWNE as costume designer, SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer, SARAH EC MAINES as lighting designer, AUSTIN BROWN as associate lighting designer, CRAIG BROCK as the sound designer, and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Champagne Opening and Press Night - Thursday, December 2, 2021; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL Interpreted available upon request through the Box Office. Please give 24 hours' notice.



Summary: zachtheatre.org/christmascarol

(Family Friendly) After two years, Austin's hottest holiday tradition is BACK, with all-new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's singular adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

Age recommendation: Six and up.

Run time: Two hours and twenty minutes including one twenty-minute intermission.



TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x3 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series shows, including Into the Woods, Oct. 6 to Nov. 7; A Christmas Carol, Nov. 24 to Jan. 2; The Cat in the Hat, Jan. 25 to March 27; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Feb. 16 to March 6; Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, March 29 to May 22; Reunion '85, April 13 to May 8; and The Sound of Music, June 15 to July 24. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Dave Steakley - Director

Allen Robertson - Music Director

Jen Malhstead Young - Choreographer

Christa Oliver - Additional Choreography

Bob Lavallee - Scenic Designer

Susan Branch Towne -Costume Designer

Alana Anthony - Costume Design Coordinator

Serret Jensen - Hair and Makeup Designer

Sarah Maines - Lighting Designer

Austin Brown - Associate Lighting Designer

Craig Brock - Sound Designer

Catherine Anne Tucker - Stage Manager

Shannon Richey - Assistant Stage Manager

Davvi Solomon - Assistant Stage Manager

Caylin Salinas - Student Actor Supervisor

Brennah Galvin - Stage Management Intern

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the show date. Both molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be accepted. In lieu of a negative test, patrons may volunteer proof of vaccination. Negative COVID-19 test, or proof of vaccination will checked upon entry to ZACH's campus. The following forms of proof of vaccination will be accepted:

Physical vaccination card

Verified App (CLEAR Health Pass, My Bindle)

A photo of a physical vaccination card

Final vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to show date.

The policy applies to both indoor and outdoor performances and will affect audience members ages 12 and up. Children under 12 will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Masks must be worn by all patrons, at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Find more details on safety, procedures, and the most current up to date information at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

Performance Details:

A Christmas Carol

When: November 24-January 2, 2022

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org