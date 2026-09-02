Wavemakers Women & Music to Host Fall SONIC SOCIAL at Mozart's

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Wavemakers Women & Music-the global community and cultural platform dedicated to supporting women 40+ in music, other creative industries, and entrepreneurship-has announced its third quarterly Wavemakers Sonic Social on Sunday, September 27, at the iconic Mozart's (3825 Lake Austin Blvd in Austin, TX). More than a concert, the event is a bold reclamation of the stage by experienced women artists over 40 who are redefining the industry on their own terms. Doors open at 6:00 PM with live performances starting at 6:30 PM, featuring Austin artists B. Valentine, Ginger Leigh, and Amy Atchley.

Presented in partnership with Austin Woman Magazine, the quarterly Sonic Social series serves as a catalyst for the Wavemakers mission to disrupt the cultural landscape by putting women over 40 in the forefront. Founded in 2023 by musician and entrepreneur Lurleen Ladd, the organization has developed an ecosystem where women over 40 can leverage seasoned artistry for strategic impact. This ongoing movement is bolstered by collaborations with community allies including Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, and Kendra Scott.

"Wavemakers is the frequency of change," says Ladd. "With 300 members and a rapidly expanding reach of over 2.2 million, we are proving that the wisdom and talent of women 40+ are an unstoppable force. 2026 has been a breakthrough year, but we are just warming up. We are creating bigger stages, deeper connections, and an environment where every woman's story is heard and celebrated."

The upcoming Fall Sonic Social is part of a broader 2026 initiative that includes Live Studio Sessions, a new learning series and podcast with women professionals sharing their expertise, and curating specialized soundscapes, such as the music for the Austin Woman's Way Business Awards. These efforts are designed to ensure that the creative and economic contributions of women in this demographic remain a visible and valued force in the industry.

For info on more Wavemakers initiatives, events and how to join the wave, visit WavemakersWomen.com.

ABOUT WAVEMAKERS

At Wavemakers Women & Music, we believe there's nothing more dangerous than a woman over 40 who owns her voice.

Wavemakers is where women 40+ in music, business, and creative leadership gather to rise together. Music is our frequency, well-being our foundation. Our mission is to amplify the wisdom of women 40+ - making their power impossible to ignore.

We are a community, an ecosystem, and a marketplace - where artists, founders, healers, creatives, and aligned brands find each other, build together, and create a collaborative feminine economy unlike anything that has existed before.

To learn more & join the community: https://www.wavemakerswomen.com/

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

B. Valentine

For over two decades, B. Valentine has been one of the most in-demand voices in soul, R&B, and funk - performing with Jeffrey Osborne, Dave Koz, BeBe Winans, and Kenny Lattimore, arranging vocals for four seasons of America's Got Talent, and landing a Top 20 Soulful House chart with Groove Junkies. Her music is warm, layered, and deeply alive. This afternoon she brings the full band - and the full groove.

bvalentinelove.com

Ginger Leigh & Straight Up

As an original artist, ten albums and three decades of international touring. A vocal warrior whose sound moves through multiple genres - she will be fronting a 6-piece jazz variety ensemble where Bette Midler meets Etta James. Horns, upright bass, drums, piano and Ginger, a rock vocalist singing jazz (this time). Bold, sultry, and deeply entertaining.

thegingerleigh.com

Amy Atchley

Twenty-five years, five albums, stages with Paul Simon and Charles Neville. Ethereal vocals, shimmering pop, indie grit, folk intimacy - and a voice that's carried Barbie and Disney projects and an MTV/VH1 Save the Music ambassadorship. The New York Times called her songs ones that "rumble with emotion." New music arriving in 2026 - first single Games and Magic streaming now.

amyatchley.com

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