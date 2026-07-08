WAVEMAKERS SUMMER SONIC SOCIAL to Feature Four Singer-Songwriters at Radio East

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Wavemakers Women & Music-the fast-rising cultural platform where artists, audiences, and brands come together through music, connection, and purpose-returns with its second quarterly Wavemakers Sonic Social on Sunday, July 12, at Radio East (3504 Montopolis Dr., Austin, TX). More than a showcase, the event is part of a growing movement redefining how experienced women artists are seen, celebrated, and supported.

With doors opening at 2:00 PM, the event kicks off with a social hour at 3:00 PM and live performances beginning at 4:00 PM. This edition features four powerhouse singer/songwriters: Suzanna Choffel, Lou Priest, Claudia Gibson, and Emily McLoud. Wavemakers Circle members receive 50% off with an exclusive member code shared inside the Circle.

Founded in 2023 by Austin musician and entrepreneur Lurleen Ladd, Wavemakers is building a vibrant ecosystem where women artists 40+ are not just included-they're headlining the conversation. Through live events, advocacy, partnerships, and community-building, Wavemakers is creating new opportunities for artists, businesses, and audiences to connect through the power of music.

This year, Wavemakers has expanded rapidly with new initiatives including the Sonic Social series, exclusive Live Studio Sessions, soundscaping the 2026 Austin Woman Woman's Way Business Awards, and launching elevated stagewear swaps for artists who want to make a statement with style and sustainability. The organization has also deepened partnerships with Austin Woman, Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, Kendra Scott, and additional collaborations set to be announced in the coming months.

Women 40+-and the allies who champion them-are invited to grab a cup of coffee, make meaningful connections, discover incredible music, and experience firsthand why Wavemakers is becoming one of Austin's most exciting creative communities.

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