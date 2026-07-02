Video: Cast of EVERY BRILLIANT THING Visits Studio512 with Georgetown Palace Theatre

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The cast of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Georgetown Palace Theatre sat down with Studio512 host Rosie Newberry in a new clip posted by the company. The segment offers a look at the performers behind the Georgetown staging of the widely produced play.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is a one-of-a-kind, highly interactive solo show that has been performed in over 80 countries across stages of all sizes. The show invites audience participation as its central character reflects on the things that make life worth living, building a list of joys both small and profound. The production has also been running on Broadway, where it has drawn considerable attention in recent weeks.

Georgetown Palace Theatre, based in Georgetown, Texas, is presenting EVERY BRILLIANT THING through July 19. The production is part of the company's ongoing season, which has included a recent staging of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, reviewed by BroadwayWorld earlier this month.

On Broadway, the show has generated buzz through its rotating solo performers. Tracee Ellis Ross recently discussed her upcoming Broadway debut in the production, following runs by Mariska Hargitay and Daniel Radcliffe in the same role.

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