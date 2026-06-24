Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at City Theatre Austin
A heartfelt tribute to an American classic. Now playing through June 28, 2026
First produced on Broadway in 1959, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun was more than a successful play. It changed American theatre. The first Broadway play written by an African American woman, it introduced audiences to the Younger family, a working-class Black family living in a cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Following the death of the family patriarch, an insurance check promises a better life. But the money quickly becomes a source of conflict as each family member sees it as the key to a different dream.
What begins as a family drama grows into something much larger. Hansberry explores the tension between generations, the weight of deferred dreams, the pressure placed on men to provide, and the resilience of women who quietly hold families together. At the center is Walter Lee Younger, a man desperate to change his family's future but constantly reminded that ambition alone cannot overcome poverty, discrimination, and a system built to limit opportunity. There are no villains inside the apartment. The conflict comes from love, frustration, and people wanting different versions of the same better life.
Directed by Lisa Jordan, City Theatre's production honors the material without trying to modernize or reinvent it. Andy Berkovsky and Gene Berry's set effectively captures the small apartment where every conversation, argument, and dream unfolds, while the costumes, designed by Christina Little-Manley, firmly establish the late 1950s fashion.
Although written in three acts, the play never feels long or inflated. The running time is earned. Hansberry allows the relationships to develop naturally, giving every emotional turn the room it needs. The structure serves the story instead of slowing it down.
The ensemble delivers consistently solid performances, led by Kendra Franklin as Lena Younger, the family's unwavering matriarch. Franklin gives Lena the quiet authority and moral strength that anchors the play. Abigail Egbujor brings intelligence, curiosity, and just enough rebellious spirit to Beneatha, whose search for identity extends beyond race into questions of culture, education, and womanhood. Olivia Jamison gives the evening's most understated performance as Ruth Younger, portraying a woman worn down by circumstance but never defeated by it. Her resilience says as much in silence as it does in dialogue.
McArthur Moore gives Walter Lee the restless frustration of a man trying to outrun the limits society has placed before him. Elijah Johnson is warm and engaging as Joseph Asagai, bringing an easy charm to the role. The supporting cast, including Nathaniel Jamison as Travis Younger, Justen Roberts as George Murchison, Bernardicus Jackson as Bobo, Leah Barnes Jasso as Mrs. Johnson, and Roger Estrada as Karl Lindner, rounds out the production well.
What is perhaps most remarkable is not simply that A Raisin in the Sun was groundbreaking in 1959, but how familiar its questions still feel today. Hansberry was writing about housing discrimination, economic inequality, generational dreams, and the barriers facing Black families at a time when few American Playwrights were bringing those realities to Broadway. More than sixty years later, those ideas no longer feel safely historical. They feel present. That is both the play's power and its ache. Perhaps Hansberry was ahead of her time, or perhaps we simply have not come as far as we’d like to believe.
Duration: 2.5 hours with 2 intermissions
A Raisin in the Sun
Written by Lorraine Hansberry
Directed by Lisa Jordan
Now playing through June 28th, 2026
Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM
Sundays at 3:00 PM
City Theatre Austin
At Genesis Creative Collective
1507 Wilshire Boulevard
Austin, Texas 78722
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