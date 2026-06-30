COME FROM AWAY Cast Announced for Zach Theater's Tony-Winning Musical

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Zach Theater has announced cast and creatives for the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with music direction by Allen Robertson, Come From Away plays August 19–September 27, 2026 at The Topfer at Zach.

Closing the 2025-26 Season, Come From Away celebrates human endurance, compassion, and bravery in the face of world-changing events. Since opening on Broadway in 2017, this musical has become a global phenomenon, sharing the true stories of real people in a heartfelt story of resilience.

Come From Away will star Ross Crutchlow as Nick/Doug & others; Sharon Robinson as Bonnie & others; Arnie Rodriguez as Kevin J/Ali & others; Leslie McDonel as Beverly/Annette & others; Ryan Everett Wood as Kevin T/Garth & others; Myk Garcia as Janice & others; Curt Denham as Claude & others; Maura Vincent as Beulah & others; Carrie Baker as Diane & others; Will Mallick as Oz & others; Felicia A. Dinwiddie as Hannah & others; Aiden Valentine as Bob & others; and Lilly Lane Stafford as u/s for Beverly & others.

In addition to direction by Cassie Abate with music direction by Allen Robertson, the production team includes: Nathan Mittleman as assistant director; Michelle Ney as scenic designer; Rachel Bennick as properties designer; Aaron Kubacek as Costume Designer; Benjamin Gatose as lighting designer; Anna Fugate-Downs as hair & makeup designer; Zack Crissman as assistant scenic designer; Mattison Andrews as assistant lighting designer; Devon Muko as AEA production stage manager; Sarah Hudson as AEA assistant stage manager; Ezra Rose as assistant stage manager; and Myles Rodriguez as production assistant.

Special events in celebration of Come From Away:

Pay What You Wish Week – Wednesday, August 19 through Sunday, August 23, 2026

Pride Night – Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 7:30pm

Press Night – Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Zachademia Night – Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 7:30pm

Champagne Opening – Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 7:30pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, August 29 at 2:30pm

TICKETING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Single tickets start at $28 and are available online at zachtheater.org, or by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short-term, and convenient parking available at the front entrance. Zach Theater is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay What You Wish tickets are available the first week of the performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0541 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheater.org.

Zach XP is an all-access pass to unlimited plays and musicals for $44 per month. Zach XP Members also get early access to reserve seats for the 2026-27 Season in Fall 2026. Visit zachtheater.org/zachxp to learn more.

To sign up for updates on subscriptions, season info or general on sale, please visit zachtheater.org/newsletter.

About Zach Theater

Zach Theater is the longest-running professional theater in Texas and one of the ten oldest in the country. Founded in 1921 as Austin Community Players, incorporated in 1932 as Austin Little Theater, and sometime later became Austin Civic Theater; it was renamed the Zachary Scott Theater Center in 1968. Zach is a nonprofit arts organization that creates theater, education, and training programs designed to ignite connection between artists, audiences, students, and the community.

As Austin's leading professional producing theater, Zach employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers each year to stage a bold and diverse array of plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich.

Zach serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans annually, including more than 35,000 children and youth through innovative education programs, camps and classes, and community outreach including over $110,000 annually in financial aid to students to ensure access to theater education. With a strong commitment to inclusion, Zach offers over 52,000 in discounted or free tickets to the community each year.

Guided by a vision to be the place for everyone's story, Zach is committed to artistic excellence, belonging, innovation, and integrity in everything they do. Learn more at zachtheater.org.

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