Impact Arts to Present SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN 2026 SNEAK PEEK

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Impact Arts will present a one-night only event: Summer Stock Austin 2026 Sneak Peek on July 20 at the McCullough Theatre. Featuring Summer Stock Austin alumni and up and coming talents, the Sneak Peek provides a rare opportunity to celebrate young artists, the work they have been crafting, and the energy that makes Summer Stock Austin so special.

Alumni guest artists Donelvan Thigpen, Abby Holtfort, Matthew Kennedy, Peyton Calhoon, and Stone Mountain alongside the full 2026 company of over 90 high school and college performers offer a glimpse into the upcoming line up with song and dance numbers from Cinderella and Newsies. Additionally, patrons will enjoy showstopping numbers from iconic musicals like Hairspray, Fosse, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Les Misérables, Pippin, Damn Yankees, Man of La Mancha, Frozen, and more.

During interactive games and giveaways, attendees will use their phones to play along, vote on past SSA shows they would like to see revived and connect with Impact Arts’ story in real time all while helping to build a creative home for the next generation.

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, the Summer Stock Austin 2026 season includes the ultimate in family friendly theatre with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Disney’s Newsies: The Musical. Live performances will play in rotation with varying schedules beginning July 23 through August 9, 2026 with the special one-night only Season Sneak Peek event on July 20.

Summer Stock Austin 2026 Season Sneak Peek directed and choreographed by Ginger Morris, Matthew Kennedy, and Stone Mountain with musical direction by Martia Stryker. Additional production team includes assistant musical direction by Aidan Cox, additional choreography by Noah Wood, assistant choreography by Elliott Richards, lighting design by Gavin Ketner, sound design by LEVO, and projection design by Peyton Calhoon and Theada Haining.

Housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and celebrating its 22nd Season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere – all tuition-free while working with theatre professionals. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN 2026 SNEAK PEEK

One Night Only – July 20

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (Enchanted Edition)

July 23–August 9 (10 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

DISNEY’S NEWSIES: THE MUSICAL

July 31–August 9, 2026 (10 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

TICKETING:

Tickets are on sale now. Season Show and start at $57.60; Season Sneak Peek individual tickets start at $28.80. Senior, student, military and educator discounts available. Buy 3 get 1 free is available for most performances. Additionally, $26.40 rush tickets will be available one hour prior to all performances excluding preview, opening, and closing weekend.

A limited number of VIP Packages are available for Cinderella and Newsies starting at $80, including:

· One (1) show themed goodie bag or signed show poster.

· Post-Show Meet and Greet with one (1) guest for one (1) digital photo with a lead performer.

One (1) Souvenir Cup with a signature drink (mocktail or cocktail).

VIP Packages do not include show ticket (sold separately).

NEW FOR 2026! A limited number of VIP Deluxe "Have A Ball!" Packages are available starting at $160 for Cinderella ONLY (ages 3–12), including:

Everything in the base VIP package above, plus…

1 hour of Tea, Lemonade & Cookies with a character from the cast.

Learn a song straight from the show with SSA Performers.

Perform in the pre-show and lead a parade through the lobby singing a signature song from Cinderella!

VIP Packages do not include a show ticket (sold separately). Parents do not need to be present for the 1-hr prior to showtime! Spots are extremely limited — reserve your royal invitation today!

As part of Impact Arts’ “Theatre for All” initiative and to make tickets more accessible, Summer Stock Austin will offer a low-cost preview performance for Cinderella (July 23) and Newsies (July 31) with all tickets only $28.80 for these two performances.

Special Events in celebration of Summer Stock Austin 2026:

ASL Interpreted & Audio Described Performances

Wednesday, Aug 5 at 7:30 pm (Newsies)

Thursday, Aug 6 at 6:00 pm (Cinderella)

Sensory Friendly Performances

Wednesday, Aug 5 at 1 pm (Newsies)

Thursday, Aug 6 at 10:00 am (Cinderella)

Spanish Interpreted Performances

Sunday, July 26 at 1 pm (Cinderella)

Tuesday, Aug 4 at 10:00 am (Newsies)

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