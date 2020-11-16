UTNT Presents WYETH AIRLINES FLIGHT THIRTEEN

Performances will take place November 19-20, 2020.

The University of Texas Department of Theatre and Dance at Austin presents UTNT (UT New Theatre), November 5-20, 2020 in a series of unique virtual performances. Established in 2007 by nationally renowned playwright Steven Dietz, UTNT (UT New Theatre) is an annual showcase of newly developed works for the American stage from playwrights of the Department of Theatre and Dance's master of fine arts program and Michener Center for Writers. Now in its thirteenth year, UTNT brings to the stage compelling works by ascending playwrights. This season, UTNT (UT New Theatre) will take place twice, presenting a variety of all new works in the fall (Part One) and spring semesters (Part Two). Performance titles for UTNT (UT New Theatre, Part Two will be announced later this fall.

Wyeth Airlines Flight Thirteen is a coming-of-age story that follows a group of middle-schoolers who lose the ability to play. At the start of seventh grade, Harlequin, Shoebill, Cygnet and Finch are as close as can be. United by a shared fantasy life and bird nicknames, they're positive they know everything about their world. None of them are prepared for the moment when their games stop being real, overshadowed by the new monsters of illness, grades, and crushes. As one by one, they lose the safety of their imagined space, their tight-knit group fractures under the pressure to fit in, find love, and group up.

DETAILS:

WHEN: November 19-20, 2020

Performance times are November 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Following the live performance dates, Wyeth Airlines Flight Thirteen will be available on-demand November 21-December 1, 2020.

WHERE: All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

TICKETS: All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing with a minimum cost of $5.00 per ticket. Tickets for Wyeth Airlines Flight Thirteen are available at hornraiser.utexas.edu/project/22536. Details about how to stream performances is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/season-tickets/subscription-series. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing

Texas Theatre and Dance is committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and audiences. Due to the uncertain nature of our current times, all titles, dates, times and presentation details may be subject to change.

For more information on Wyeth Airlines Flight Thirteen, please visit JoinTheDrama.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You