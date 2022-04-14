Tri-M Foundation Announces Recipients Of The Performing Arts Grant Program

Tri-M Foundation has announced the recipients for the third cycle of its Performing Arts Grant Program. Launched in 2020, the Performing Arts Grant Program supports the development and presentation of innovative, high-quality performing arts projects, events, and festivals by regional non-profit arts organizations. Dozens of arts organizations submitted applications, and six were awarded this cycle.

"There were so many excellent applications this year, too many for us to fund them all, and we went back and forth on the finalists," said Zachary Christman, president of the Tri-M Foundation board of directors. "The funded projects represent a diverse array of talents, regions, and voices."

Awards ranged from $2,300 to $10,000 each. To learn more about the Performing Arts Grant program, performing arts organizations with an active 501(c)(3) are encouraged to visit the website. The application deadline for the next round of funding is February 15, 2023.

The foundation hopes audiences will seek out the organizations listed below and attend one of the shows. Audiences who do are in for a treat.

2022/23 Grantees

The foundation will make grants to the following organizations:

True Colors Project/Fractured Atlas - My True Colors Festival-Stormé

American Lives Theatre - 3rd Annual Short Play Festival: The American Family

Rapid Lemon Productions - 2022 Mainstage Theatre Season

The Pop-Up Project - Reimagining

Heritage Signature Chorale - Black Composers Retrospective: A Hailstork

St Louis Dance Theatre - Big Muddy Dance Fest 2022