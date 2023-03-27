Tickets To Go On Sale This Week for The Heller Awards for Young Artists 2023

The Heller Awards for Young Artists announced tickets for the 2023 Awards will go on sale Wednesday March 29 at 6:00 p.m. at thelongcenter.org.

Presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts, and ZACH Theatre, the 10th annual event will take place April 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center. A full list of nominations and the 2023 participating schools can be found HERE.

Furthering the success of local young artists, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have been confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®). Winners of the 2023 HAYAs will be eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards® representing Austin, TX this upcoming June in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards® are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards® are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards® is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards® can be found at jimmyawards.com.

Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from more than 40 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards®-style ceremony at the Long Center, this year-round program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area.

This year's awards include 16 categories and three student achievement awards that honor the entire musical experience, from what happens onstage to the hard work done behind the scenes. The Select Ensemble, a prestigious group of student performers selected through audition, will again lead the ceremony with original songs and performances.

For more information on the Heller Awards for Young Artists, visit longcenter.org/hellerawards.com.

ABOUT THE HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS

Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYA) is a Tony Awards style program that brings together over thirty schools, shining the spotlight on hard work and excellence of thousands of students and teachers involved in arts education in the Greater Austin area. Produced each Spring by the Long Center, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts and Impact Arts, the HAYA's celebrate young artists and excellence in musical theatre. More information including participation on the Heller Awards can be found at impactarts.org/heller-awards.

ABOUT THE LONG CENTER

The Long Center is an iconic cultural hub and community gathering place - a reflection of the eclectic and creative soul of Austin. Built in 2008 and with a local history that spans many more generations, we are dedicated to elevating Austin's creative sector. A catalyst for innovative experiences and creative discovery, we uplift the artistic community and connect communities near and far every day. For more information about the Long Center, please visit thelongcenter.org.

ABOUT TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS

Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin's arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin's largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT's College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theatre in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas, and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020. For more information on Texas Performing Arts, please visit texasperformingarts.com.

ABOUT ZACH THEATRE

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 48 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The fourteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.