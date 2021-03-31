Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre Players presents a very special fundraising event, "Love Springs Eternal - A Celebratory Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre," for three performances only on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 PM.

"It is beyond exciting to be part of this evening of music," said Kärin Frasier, who will be hosting the show along with Seth Smith. "We have tried to honor classic composers as well as current ones in this evening of Broadway love Songs. We hope the HCCT family will enjoy what we have put together." Along with Frasier and Smith, the ensemble includes Cathy Rose and Robert Schneider, with Dan McMurrough on piano.

You will enjoy hit love songs from Broadway, including "Why Do I Love You." from Showboat, "All I ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "Being Alive" from Company, "Try to Remember" from The Fantasticks, "What I did for Love" from A Chorus Line and many more. "This is your community theatre," said Mike Rademaekers, the theatre's executive director. "We joyfully welcome you back to our home with this outstanding show."

Friday and Sunday performances will be social distanced, and seating is limited. The Saturday show will not be social distanced. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. Tickets are $30 each. Complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. Please purchase your tickets in advance online at www.theHCCT.org, or over the phone, by calling the box office (830) 798-8944. If you cannot attend but would still like to donate, please mail your check to the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. You may also donate online through the theatre's website.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.