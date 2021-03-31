Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre

Songs are from Broadway shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Company, The Fantasticks, A Chorus Line, and more!

Mar. 31, 2021  

Tickets On Sale For LOVE SPRINGS ETERNAL at The Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre Players presents a very special fundraising event, "Love Springs Eternal - A Celebratory Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre," for three performances only on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 PM.

"It is beyond exciting to be part of this evening of music," said Kärin Frasier, who will be hosting the show along with Seth Smith. "We have tried to honor classic composers as well as current ones in this evening of Broadway love Songs. We hope the HCCT family will enjoy what we have put together." Along with Frasier and Smith, the ensemble includes Cathy Rose and Robert Schneider, with Dan McMurrough on piano.

You will enjoy hit love songs from Broadway, including "Why Do I Love You." from Showboat, "All I ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "Being Alive" from Company, "Try to Remember" from The Fantasticks, "What I did for Love" from A Chorus Line and many more. "This is your community theatre," said Mike Rademaekers, the theatre's executive director. "We joyfully welcome you back to our home with this outstanding show."

Friday and Sunday performances will be social distanced, and seating is limited. The Saturday show will not be social distanced. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. Tickets are $30 each. Complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. Please purchase your tickets in advance online at www.theHCCT.org, or over the phone, by calling the box office (830) 798-8944. If you cannot attend but would still like to donate, please mail your check to the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 W FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657. You may also donate online through the theatre's website.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147, in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Mug
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Onesie
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby Onesie

Related Articles View More Austin Stories
FOTO//HOUSE, Photography + Video Studio And Soundstage, Launches In New Downtown Austin Lo Photo

FOTO//HOUSE, Photography + Video Studio And Soundstage, Launches In New Downtown Austin Location

Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online Photo

Bang on a Can Announces BANG ON A CAN Marathon Live Online

THE COHEN NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to be Presented by Texas Theatre and Dance at The University Photo

THE COHEN NEW WORKS FESTIVAL to be Presented by Texas Theatre and Dance at The University of Texas at Austin

Austin Playhouse Announces World Premiere of BERNADETTE NASONS CONFESSIONS OF AN ENGLISH D Photo

Austin Playhouse Announces World Premiere of BERNADETTE NASON'S CONFESSIONS OF AN ENGLISH DANGER GIRL


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • COSMOS Comes to New Stage of the National Theatre
  • BATACCHIO Comes to Jatka78
  • Vosto5: Brass Band Comes to Vzlet