The VORTEX Will Present the Premiere of CLICK; Livestreamed on HowlRound TV

HowlRound has announced that they will livestream the Regional Premiere of Click by Jacqueline Goldfinger, presented by The VORTEX in Austin, TX.

Click is currently nominated for the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the 2020 LAMBDA Literary Award, and the 2020 James Black Tait Memorial Prize.

The play will be livestreamed on the commons-based peer produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Friday 24 January 2020 at 9 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-8) / 8 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-7) / 6 p.m. PDT (Los Angeles, UTC-5).

A techno-thriller that begins when a young woman is raped at a fraternity and ends in a future where corporations promise a new body with the swipe of a screen, Click follows a hacktivist named Fresh who turns industrial espionage into high art. As this virtual Banksy takes over the global imagination, the man who stole her life develops a technology that sends the two of them on a collision course at the heart of the corporate empire, where innovation comes at any cost. A cyberpunk drama for the #metoo era, director Rudy Ramirez and a cast of Austin's finest young actors unite to tell this story of trauma, transformation and reclaiming who you are.

Directed by Rudy Ramirez. Click features Hayley Armstrong, Tessa Lancaster, Will Douglas, Michael Galvan, and Kacey Samiee. Scenic Design by Ann Marie Gordon. Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony. Costume Design by Laura Gonzalez, Sound Design by Johann Mahler. Projection Design by Eliot Gray Fisher. Stage Management by Tamara L. Farley. Assistant Direction by Laura Khalil. Photography by Errich Petersen. Managing Director and Graphic Design, Melissa Vogt. General Manager, Krystle Kelley. Producing Artistic Director Bonnie Cullum.

Visit HowlRound.com for more information.

For more information about the production, or to purchase tickets, visit http://vortexrep.org/32_click.





