The Survive2Thrive Foundation And The Microsoft Store Partner Up For Light Up The Night Celebration

On Monday, Oct. 7 in Austin, in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month's Unity Day, The Survive2Thrive Foundation and their community partner The Microsoft Store will hold the fifth annual Light Up the Night event at the SIMON Malls Domain location at 3309 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, Texas 78758. For tickets and more information, see here.

Light Up The Night will take place Monday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. At dusk on this day, with purple and teal lights shining, organizations and citizens from all walks of life will join together in solidarity to show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

This year the event promises to be the best yet, emceed by Val Santos from 102.3 THE BEAT, with a panel discussing women's empowerment, community leaders, music from DJ 1ST Lady, informational table and many raffles and giveaways!

This year's theme is EMPOWERED UP!

"We are so thankful to be partnered again with Microsoft to be celebrating Unity Day with the Microsoft Store," says Courtney Santana, CEO of the Survive2Thrive Foundation. "Their continued commitment to supporting community efforts in Austin, is inspiring."

Domestic violence can be physical/sexual violence, like burning, punching, shoving or cutting. However, it can also be less obvious and in the form of financial/economic abuse. The Light Up The Night event will shed light on the many forms of domestic abuse and violence and help provide ways the community can support victims and survivors.

"Microsoft has a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," says Joshua Dunham, Community Development Specialist. "This is done through our many efforts of community engagement and collaboration. We are honored to support such an amazing organization, Survive2Thrive, and make this year's Unity Day truly a life changing event."

The Survive2Thrive Foundation will focus energy, attention and love on this courageous and resilient community of survivors through community initiatives throughout the month of October. To learn more about Light Up The Night and other events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, visit survive2thrivefoundation.org.







Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You