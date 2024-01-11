The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night Gala

This musical journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom promises a captivating blend of nostalgia, laughter, and timeless tunes.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre Photo 3 Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month Photo 4 THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month

The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night Gala

The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night Gala

The Hill Country Community Theatre will unveil its upcoming production of the Off-Broadway sensation, "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Generously underwritten by the TND Family Foundation, this musical journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom promises a captivating blend of nostalgia, laughter, and timeless tunes.

  •  

The Marvelous Wonderettes introduces audiences to Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy—four spirited girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Set against the backdrop of the 1958 Springfield High School prom, the first act is filled with classic '50s hits such as "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." As we follow the girls' lives and loves, their serenades set the stage for a heartwarming journey.

In Act II, The Marvelous Wonderettes reunite at their ten-year high school reunion, showcasing the enduring strength of their friendship. With over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, this musical promises to keep audiences smiling throughout the trip down memory lane.

Special Gala Opening Night:

To kick off this spectacular run, the Hill Country Community Theatre invites you to an Opening Night Gala on February 2nd. Included with the price of a regular ticket, attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks before the show. It's a wonderful opportunity to mingle, savor delicious offerings, and immerse yourself in the magic of live theatre.

Don't miss your chance to experience "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at the Hill Country Community Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call 830.798.8944.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) has announced casting for the world premiere of Always A Boy written by Jo Ivester and Jeremy Ivester and directed by Ground Floor Theatre Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps.

2
THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February Photo
THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February

Jonathan Tolins' critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play premiering in Austin this February. City Theatre at Genesis Creative Collective, February 9 – 25.

3
Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO Photo
Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, often simply referred to as 'The Trocks,' is a well-known all-male drag ballet company that parodies and pays homage to classical ballet. The company was founded in 1974 in New York City by a group of ballet enthusiasts who shared a love for dance and a desire to satirize the conventions of classical ballet. 'The Trocks,” come through Austin on tour at the Bass Concert Hall on January 19th.

4
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month Photo
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month

Lyric Stage will present The Producers from January 11-20, 2024. These performances are the first show at the Moody Performance Hall, which the company will be able to showcase two weekends in a row.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Announced For Central Texas Premiere Of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812Cast Announced For Central Texas Premiere Of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night GalaThe Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night Gala
Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor TheatreCast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre
THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in FebruaryTHE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February

Videos

LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House Video
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic in Austin Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic
The VORTEX (6/17-6/17)
Winter Cabaret | Playhouse Cabarets Series in Austin Winter Cabaret | Playhouse Cabarets Series
Austin Playhouse (1/13-1/14)
Every Brilliant Thing in Austin Every Brilliant Thing
Austin Playhouse (4/26-5/19)
The Spitfire Grill in Austin The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
Freaky Friday the Musical in Austin Freaky Friday the Musical
Bastrop Opera House (1/19-2/04)
MLK DAY OPEN MIC POETRY NIGHT in Austin MLK DAY OPEN MIC POETRY NIGHT
The VORTEX (1/15-1/15)
The 10th Annual OUTsider Fest, coming to the Vortex Feb. 15-18 in Austin The 10th Annual OUTsider Fest, coming to the Vortex Feb. 15-18
The Vortex - 2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX (2/15-2/18)
Million Dollar Quartet in Austin Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 in Austin Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
ZACH Theatre (1/31-3/03)
The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body in Austin The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body
The VORTEX (4/11-5/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You