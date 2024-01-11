The Hill Country Community Theatre Presents THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES With Opening Night Gala

The Hill Country Community Theatre will unveil its upcoming production of the Off-Broadway sensation, "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Generously underwritten by the TND Family Foundation, this musical journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom promises a captivating blend of nostalgia, laughter, and timeless tunes.

The Marvelous Wonderettes introduces audiences to Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy—four spirited girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Set against the backdrop of the 1958 Springfield High School prom, the first act is filled with classic '50s hits such as "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." As we follow the girls' lives and loves, their serenades set the stage for a heartwarming journey.

In Act II, The Marvelous Wonderettes reunite at their ten-year high school reunion, showcasing the enduring strength of their friendship. With over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, this musical promises to keep audiences smiling throughout the trip down memory lane.

Special Gala Opening Night:

To kick off this spectacular run, the Hill Country Community Theatre invites you to an Opening Night Gala on February 2nd. Included with the price of a regular ticket, attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks before the show. It's a wonderful opportunity to mingle, savor delicious offerings, and immerse yourself in the magic of live theatre.

Don't miss your chance to experience "The Marvelous Wonderettes" at the Hill Country Community Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call 830.798.8944.