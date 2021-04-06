Texas Theatre And Dance Presents FALL THE HOUSE Ad Part Of UT New Theatre

Texas Theatre and Dance presents FALL THE HOUSE, part of UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two - April 6-7

Everyone at the Atreus Housing Project is anticipating the long-rumored return of GHOST. When he does arrive, it sets off a persistently fatal chain of events. His wife NESSA is suspicious of him, his daughter ALEXUS could care less about him, a kid in the neighborhood, OLLIE, worships him and the girl with kerosene gas dripping from her hands KARA is just wandering trying to find her place in it all. And where in the hell is his son BISHOP anyway? If only they could ask that fake-ass psychic, PIANO MAN. The FURIES watch this all, withholding their verdict on the violence for as long as they see fit. A liberal homage to Aeschylus's Oresteia.

UTNT (UT New Theatre) presents newly developed works from playwrights of Texas Theatre and Dance and Michener Center for Writers. Now in its 14th season, this showcase exists as an incubator for new work, with many plays continuing on to be professionally produced across the country. Presented in two parts, UTNT (UT New Theatre) presents work on the cutting edge of the American Stage.

Performance times are April 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. Fall the House will be available on-demand following the livestreamed performances April 11 -April 24.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org.

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing.