THE VOICE UK's Cedric Neal to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zach Theater

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Zach Theater's holiday tradition will return for the twelfth year to The Topfer at Zach, playing November 18-December 27, 2026, with a new Scrooge, fresh new songs, new cast members, returning favorites, plus festive ticket add-ons and more. Austin's iconic holiday musical, A Christmas Carol, is conceived, adapted, and directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with musical direction by Lyn Koenning and choreography by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate.

Making his 2026 A Christmas Carol debut at Zach Theater is UK 'The Voice' finalist and West End and Broadway star, Cedric Neal as Ebenezer Scrooge. Original West End Cast of Back to the Future: The Musical (Goldie). Other West End Credits most notably include Motown The Musical (Barry Gordie) and Hadestown (Hermes). Broadway credits include Hadestown (Hermes); After Midnight; and The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess.

Additional returning favorites include Roderick Sanford as Marley/Fezziwig/Reverend and Kenny Williams as Ghost of Christmas Past/Charitable Gentleman who have both been in these roles since the holiday musical premiered at Zach in 2014.

Additional casting includes Susan Oliveras as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Gilchrist; Sharon Robinson as Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble; Ross Crutchlow as Bob Cratchit; Donelvan Thigpen as Topper/Charitable Gentleman Two/Ensemble; Abbigayle Scott as Gwendolyn/Ensemble; Camila Abraham as Belle/Ensemble; Will Mallick as Fred/Ensemble; Jerard Mosley as Apprentice Scrooge/Ensemble; Eugenia De la Garza as Martha Cratchit/Ensemble; Megan Ayers, AJ Saafi, and Arnie Rodriguez as Ensemble; JP Lopez as u/s Marley/Fezziwig; Grisham Locke as Male Swing and Laura Husmann as Female Swing.

The youth ensemble includes Mabel Abigail; Isabel Griffiths Annalora; Esteban Fletcher Ayala; Camille Bergmann; Eliza Bowen; Ayla Couvillon; Blake Couvillon; Vivi Dilworth; Wilder Vail-Gutweiler; Ashley Higgins; Leona Hubbard; Rayan Jogee; Liv Kass; Billie Grace Lit; Anais Molin; Areli Monet; Dorothy Nicolas; Keyon Parker; Vivienne Robichaux; Kolbie Schneider; Chase Christopher Simon; Lily Shelle Simon; Charlotte Storm; Aliyah Thigpen; Ariana Wilson; Kyree Williams; Atlas Worden; and Timothy Worden.

In addition to direction by Dave Steakley with music direction by Lyn Koenning and choreography by Cassie Abate, the production team for A Christmas Carol includes: Bob Lavallee as scenic designer; additional properties elements by Rachel Bennick and Brady Flock; Susan Branch Towne as Costume Designer; Anna Fugate-Downs as hair & makeup designer; Sarah EC Maines as lighting designer; Craig Brock as sound designer; Rodd Simonsen as video programmer; Laura Husmann as assistant choreographer; Jeffrey Meek as costume coordinator; Devon Muko as AEA production stage manager; Leigh'Ann Andrews as AEA stage manager; Sarah Hudson as AEA assistant stage manager; Brennah-Crowley Galvin as assistant stage manager; Aidenne Despres and Victoria Salazar as student actor supervisors; and Taylor Foster as production assistant.

Special events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Pay What You Wish Week - Wednesday, November 18 through Sunday, November 22, 2026

Pride Night - Thursday, November 19 at 7:00pm

The Holiday Market at Zach - Saturdays: November 21 & 28; December 12 & 19 from 3:00-7:00pm; with Kids' Market at Zach Saturday, December 5 from 12pm-3:30pm

Press Night and Champagne Opening - Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Zachademia Night - Wednesday, November 25 at 6:00pm

ASL Performance - Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 2:00pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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