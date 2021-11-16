Street Corner Arts To Present The World Premiere Of STRANGE, BUT PERFECT By Carlo Lorenzo Garcia

The year 2020 was a never-ending river of bad news, when Charlie, a marketing assistant from New York, decides to quarantine in rural America at his Grandma Margie's house, he's greeted by Dee, a local townie who has been acting as a caretaker for his Grandma. The Culture Clash of worlds and words brings to light the best and worst of what 2020 has had to offer. STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is a hilarious, sweet and somber play that is a comforting salve for a crap year.

STRANGE, BUT PERFECT is directed by A. Skola Summers, and features: Natalie D. Garcia and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia. The production team is rounded out by Ashton Bennett Murphy (Stage Manager), Shelby Gebhart (Lighting Designer), Jason Graf (Editor/2nd Unit Camera), Joshua Hanson (Composer/Sound Designer), Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (Scenic Designer), and Natalie D. Garcia (Costume Designer), Kasia Januszewski (Voice Over Artist), Jose Lozano (Director of Photography), Mike Ooi (Best Boy).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Where: Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751

When: December 2nd thru December 19th at 8:00 PM

Opening Night is Thursday, December 2nd at 8:00PM

Regular Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00PM

Extra Performance: Tuesday, December 7th at 8:00PM

*A Digital Viewing Option to be announced.

Tickets: $25 General Admission (Limited Seating)

Tickets on sale now at TicketWeb: http://bit.ly/scawebsite

Safety Measures: Masks required during the performance. Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid test with 72 hours of the performance required for entry. Temperature checks will be done prior to entry.

Website: http://www.streetcornerarts.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts