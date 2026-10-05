SoCo Women's Chorus Names Inaugural Executive Director
Chung, a nonprofit leader with expertise in equity-focused fundraising, will strengthen the chorus's sustainability and community reach under artistic director Lisa.
SoCo Women's Chorus has announced Jina Chung as its first Executive Director. Her hiring marks a milestone for the chorus as it enters its next chapter.
Chung is a nonprofit leader with over fifteen years of experience supporting mission-driven organizations. She is a fierce advocate of Community-Centric Fundraising, helping organizations use fundraising models rooted in equity and social justice to support their vision.
"I'm thrilled to join the SoCo Women's Chorus and be part of its exciting growth,' Chung said. 'I'm proud to be part of an organization that values diversity, community, and shares a love for creating and performing a wide range of music.'
Throughout her career, Jina has held a range of leadership roles. She led Frequencies of Change Media, a progressive audio journalism organization, and served as Development Director for Color Congress and Senior Director of Development & Partnerships at the International Documentary Association. As the founder of Tokki Consulting, she has built organizational and fundraising capacity for arts and media organizations, work she is especially passionate about.
Jina also serves as Board Treasurer for OUTsider, a transmedia arts festival in Austin. Outside of work, she enjoys collecting stationery and journaling.
'I am so excited to welcome Jina as SoCo Women's Chorus' new Executive Director,' said Lisa Sunset Holt, SoCo's Artistic Director. 'Jina brings not only strategic nonprofit experience, but a passion for equity in the arts, and I know she will help SoCo thrive as we enter a new chapter of growth.'
SoCo Women's Chorus has grown significantly under the leadership of Artistic Director Lisa Sunset Holt, more than doubling in size, launching a new community singing initiative, and creating the Bluebonnet Fund for New Music, which commissions new works that align with SoCo's values. The addition of an Executive Director will strengthen the chorus's long-term sustainability, fundraising, and community reach.
About SoCo Women's Chorus
SoCo Women's Chorus is an auditioned community treble chorus based in Austin, Texas. Led by Artistic Director Lisa Sunset Holt, our nonprofit chorus is made up of approximately 100 talented singers from diverse backgrounds and musical abilities. We welcome singers of all gender identities with voices in the treble range.
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