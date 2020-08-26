Shrewd Productions Presents: LETTERS FROM CAMP SHREWD - An Episodic Play by Mail

You'll receive 6 letters over the course of 6 weeks, along with artifacts and clues specific to your camper.

The kids of Camp Shrewd are in lockdown. With the Coronavirus preventing them from returning home, and an internet outage cutting them off from the online world, they resort to writing letters to their friends and loved ones. But "extended camp" is not as boring as they expect. As the situation outside deteriorates, the kids find themselves haunted by the ghosts of campers past. With no means of escape, the campers must research and neutralize this supernatural threat themselves....and find their own place in history.

Patrons who sign up to be a part of Letters from Camp Shrewd will receive 6 weekly letters IN THE ACTUAL MAIL from a camper, along with artifacts, souvenirs from camp, and maybe even some clues!

This multidisciplinary piece expands the ways we connect with our audience, and offers a unique, fully interactive experience over the course of 6 weeks.

Letters from Camp Shrewd - Regular

$35.00

Enjoy the story as it unfolds!

You'll receive 6 letters over the course of 6 weeks, along with artifacts and clues specific to your camper!

You'll also get 1/2 off the cost of the Camp Shrewd podcast, so you can re-live the mystery with all the campers, performed by Taylor Flanagan, Anne Hulsman, Jesus Valles, and Malyssa Quiles - just in time for Halloween.

Letters from Camp Shrewd - Premium

$60.00



You'll receive 6 letters from your camper over the course of 6 weeks, along with artifacts and clues - but that's not all!

You'll also get access to letters from the other campers throughout the course of the story, and a groovy Camp Shrewd T-shirt to show your support!

Premium members will also get free access to the spooky Camp Shrewd podcast, free of charge!

Tickets available now at www.shrewdproductions.org.

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You