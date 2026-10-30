SINCERA-MIENTE: YO to Open in Austin With Spanish-Language Theater, Comedy and Music

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Austin audiences will have the opportunity to experience Sincera-Miente: YO, an original Spanish-language dramedy, in four performances this November at the George Washington Carver Museum.

Combining theatrical storytelling, humor, drama and popular Spanish-language songs, the production offers audiences an opportunity to explore relatable experiences through a blend of music and performance.

Presented entirely in Spanish, Sincera-Miente: YO will play November 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2026. The production brings a combination of comedic and dramatic elements to the Austin stage, inviting audiences to find moments of recognition and connection throughout the performance.

All four performances will take place at the George Washington Carver Museum, located at 1165 Angelina Street in Austin, Texas.

On the final night of a bar that is about to close its doors, a group of friends gathers without imagining that, before the evening is over, everything they have avoided saying to one another for years will rise to the surface. Through humor, music, uncomfortable revelations and unexpected confrontations, each person will be pushed to speak their truth - even if they may not be ready to hear everyone else's.

The production is a jukebox dramedy that weaves well-known Spanish-language hits into the story and invites audiences to sing along with the actors, combining the intimacy of live theater, the spontaneity of comedy and the collective energy of a concert in a distinctive addition to Austin's Spanish-language theater scene.

The cast features artists with years of stage experience: Alicia Escobar, Isis Jasen, Alejandro Pedemonte, Jonathan Collet and Sebastian Vitale, who is also the show's writer and director. Their combined theatrical backgrounds, together with the music, humor and a story about friendship, identity, vulnerability and honesty, make Sincera-Miente: YO a powerful new addition to Austin's Spanish-language entertainment landscape.

Admission: $40.00

CENTRAL DRAMA | Austin's hub for Spanish-language theater

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