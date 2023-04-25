SHOWTIME IN THE PARK to Kick Off Summer Stock Austin 2023 Season

Impact Arts will present Showtime in the Park, a family-friendly event kicking off Summer Stock Austin's 2023 Season on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:00-9:30 p.m. in Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury St., Austin, TX 78703. This FREE event includes a double feature of Summer Stock Austin's original movie musicals, live musical performances, an array of activities, giveaways and more.

Pease Park will be transformed into a musical wonderland for all ages. Attendees will experience live musical performances by young Austin artists showcasing Summer Stock Austin's upcoming season to include GREASE and THE WIZARD OF OZ.

Sundown will bring a double feature of Summer Stock Austin's award-winning original movie musicals, "Scout: An Original Movie Musical" and "How To Musical Theatre" from the Emmy-Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown.

Activities include learning a dance from The Wizard of Oz, face painting, live performances, an Emerald City photo backdrop for a photo snap, and more. Snacks and drinks will be available on site. Additionally, event goers will have the opportunity to win tickets for the upcoming 2023 Summer Stock Season, along with additional prizes and more.

"Showtime in the Park is a celebration of the arts and our vibrant community," said Ginger Morris, Director of Impact Arts. "Pease Park offers the perfect atmosphere to enjoy Austin's finest young talent. I hope everyone will come out and grab a bag of popcorn for the ultimate cinematic experience as we kick off the 2023 Summer Stock Season."

SHOWTIME IN THE PARK | Friday, May 12, 2023

Pease Park | 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin, TX 78703 | 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. | FREE | ALL AGES

Live performances, games, snacks, and a double feature of Summer Stock Austin's original movie musicals.

PARKING: Parking is limited. Visitors are encouraged to come on foot, by bike, or utilize ride-share and public transportation. The Capital Metro bus stop is located at MLK and Lamar, near Kingsbury Commons, on the southern side of the park.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and going into its 18th season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere - all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

In Partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2023 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre July 22 - August 6, 2023. Performances will be played in rotation with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now and are available at impactarts.org/ssa-2023.

SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN 2023 SEASON

GREASE | July 28th - August 6 (8 Performances)

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Get ready to be transported back in time to the golden age of rock 'n' roll and join Sandy, Danny, Rizzo, and more as they navigate romance and drama at Rydell High. With unforgettable hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want," our talented cast will have you tapping your toes and singing along to every word. Whether it's a night out with your pink ladies or you're riding solo in your very own Grease Lightnin', come out to enjoy the energetic performances of Austin's finest young artists.

THE WIZARD OF OZ | July 22nd - August 6 (10 performances)

by Frank L. Baum

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard/Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

This dazzling show will transport you to a land of Ruby Slippers, wicked witches, and flying monkeys, as you follow Dorothy and her friends on a quest to find the mighty Wizard and return home to Kansas. With an imaginative story based on L. Frank Baum's children's novel and music from the iconic MGM film, our production promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dance, and pure enchantment.

DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL (an original movie musical) | DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

written and created by Emmy Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown

Casting for Summer Stock Austin 2023 and details on the 2023 original movie musical will be announced this summer..

About Impact Arts

Impact Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit with Summer Stock Austin, Texas Arts Project, Digital Learning Series, In-School Workshops, Teacher Workshops, and Private Lesson Studio all under the organization. Created by Ginger Morris, Victor Villalobos and Donelvan Thigpen, Impact Arts is committed to lifelong learning. Creating experiences that impact students, audiences, and communities, Impact Arts believes in quality arts training and mentorship; work that surprises, inspires, and entertains audiences; and uniting individuals and cultivating a passion for the arts.

About Summer Stock Austin

Summer Stock Austin has been stunning audiences since 2005, bringing true musical theatre repertory experiences to Austin's summertime entertainment scene. Running two to three professional-caliber musicals in rep each summer, SSA is integral to the local arts community. Every year SSA brings together Austin performers, designers, directors, and artists with those from across the country to create theatre magic in the ATX. Through two pandemic years, Summer Stock Austin didn't quit, wowing online audiences with the award-winning CyberStock, a curated collection of original short films, presenting a powerhouse production of Lin Manuel-Miranda's Bring It On (in partnership with Texas Performing Arts), and premiering an original feature film, Scout (now winning awards on the film festival circuit!). This summer SSA is back better than ever, ready to welcome audiences to unforgettable performances!