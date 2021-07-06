Rock 'N' Restock Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Seven Free Concerts In Austin

Austin-based Pure Gold Realty, led by music fanatic and top producing real estate agent Chad Goldwasser, continue their 20-year tradition of bringing a unique live music experience to Austin neighbors with Rock 'n' Restock 2021.

Every event has and will continue to raise money for various organizations such as The Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and The Adventurers Academy of Lifelong Learning. With previous acts like GRAMMY-nominated Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Bob Schneider and Grupo Fantasma, Rock 'n' Restock takes it up another notch by partnering with HelloNabr and the Circle C HOA to present a free concert series with seven shows featuring local A-list musicians, food trucks, beverages and even entertainment for the kids.

After two successful shows already featuring Zach Person, Suzanna Choffel, Briscoe and The Reverent Few, the third and next show of the series will feature beloved Talking Heads Tribute band HeartByrne and will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Circle C Community Center (7817 La Crosse Ave, Austin, Texas 78739).

This concert series event will be raising money for The Adventurers Academy of Lifelong Learning and the public is welcome to attend. More information about this free concert series can be found here. i??

"Ultimately, I love music, I love the musicians that make it, and I love making a positive impact on this city and the lives of each person I have the opportunity to touch," said Chad Goldwasser, Founder of Rock 'n' Restock and Pure Gold Realty. "Our brokerage looks forward to this event every year. Not only does it allow us to enjoy and support local live music, but more importantly, we are able to give back to this community and the city that we love so much!"

ROCK 'N' RESTOCK 2021 CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE:

July 9 - HeartBryne - Talking Heads Tribute Band

Aug 13 - Matchmaker Band

Sept 10 - Ray Prim & Graham Wilkinson

Oct 8 - Quiet Company and Buffalo Hunt

Oct 25 - Dead Eye - World's Greatest Grateful Dead Tribute Band

Rock 'n' Restock's first concert took place in 2001 and quickly turned into a benefit for Central Texas Food Bank, and featured Austin's own Guy Forysth and Lavelle White. With the success of the first event, Chad and his team couldn't wait to host another event and wanted to make it even bigger. That's when they moved the concert to the iconic Zilker Clubhouse and featured show stoppers Grupo Fantasma. They also started selling tickets in an effort to raise more money for the Central Food Bank. Rock 'n' Restock has steadily grown into sold out concerts at Stubbs and The Belmont and has featured big name artists like the Black Pumas, Shakey Graves, Grupo Fantasma, Bob Schneider, Tameca Jones, The Bright Light Social Hour, Alpha Rev, Quiet Company, Ian Moore, Paul Cauthen and many more. i??

"Rock 'n' Restock was born out of an idea to grow our business, but it has transformed and grown into a mission to help serve our community and make a difference," said Goldwasser. "I want to inspire others to step up and create their own way to make a difference."

When Covid impacted life as we knew it, Rock 'N' Restock 2020 created an at-home music performance auction event, with proceeds benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and music non-profit Black Fret. The roster included The Peterson Brothers, Sir Woman, Kalu James, Taylor Muse (Quiet Company), Ray Prim, The Watters, Suzanna Choffel, Graham Wilkinson, Drew Davis and Reid Umstattd.

As the world started to become more familiar with how to open up again, Goldwasser and his team jumped on the opportunity to bring the Rock 'n' Restock concerts series directly to the neighborhood. It didn't take long for Chad to book the bands and with his partners HelloNabr and the Circle C HOA in tow, the events so far have successfully come to fruition providing neighbors a needed fun and free experience they can share with their family.

"I am proud to bring the best shows, the best energy, and the best music to Austin in a way that not only brings fun, but also allows us to give back and make a difference," stated Goldwasser. i??