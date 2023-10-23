Review: THE MOUSETRAP at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse

Agatha Christie's iconic thriller, The Mousetrap, has maintained its grip on audiences for over seven decades. This enduring classic first graced the stage at London's Ambassadors Theatre on November 25, 1952, and its allure remains as potent as ever. I recently had the pleasure of attending a performance in London, and it was there that I truly comprehended the timeless charm and intricate craftsmanship of this murder mystery. I was thrilled to learn that The Georgetown Palace Playhouse was producing the show and had the privilege to witness this outstanding production on opening night, and I must say, it is brilliant!

"Three blind mice, three blind mice

See how they run, see how they run

They all ran after the farmer's wife

She cut off their tails with a carving knife

Did you ever see such a sight in your life as three blind mice?"

- Three Blind Mice, Nursery Rhyme

The Mousetrap unfolds in the secluded Monkswell Manor, a guesthouse transformed into an isolated fortress by a relentless snowstorm. Within its walls, a group of seemingly unrelated strangers, each concealing secrets and enigmatic pasts, find themselves trapped. The unexpected arrival of Detective Sergeant Trotter (played by Toluwani Gbalajobi) injects an air of suspicion into the atmosphere. As the narrative progresses, the guests realize their disturbing connection to a gruesome murder, and an unsettling truth emerges: one among them is the killer.

The Mousetrap exemplifies Agatha Christie's distinctive style, featuring breadcrumb clues that guide and mislead, leaving the audience guessing until the final scene. The dialogue, marked by sharp wit and dry humor, provides moments of lightness amidst escalating tension. The characters are expertly crafted, seamlessly shifting between roles as suspects and red herrings. The cast adeptly embodies their characters' quirks and eccentricities, delivering convincing performances, often with impeccable English accents. From the charming innkeepers, Molly and Giles Ralston (portrayed by the talented Carrier Cardillo and Trystan Lyle), to the unexpected guest Mr. Paravacini (portrayed hilariously by Jonathan Spear), each newcomer to the manor introduces an enjoyable layer of humor and intrigue to the intricate web of deception woven throughout the plot.

Outstanding performances in the play include Justin Bailey Whitley's portrayal of Christopher Wren, a quirky and nervous young man whose eccentricities add both amusement and suspicion to the narrative. Whitley's delivery, complete with a mischievous yet slightly unsettling laugh, makes his depiction of Wren highly entertaining.

Joanna Gunaraj takes on the role of Miss Casewell, imbuing her character with an independent and aloof demeanor that keeps the audience speculating about her enigmatic background.

Notably, Emily Taylor's casting of Toluwani Gbalajobi as Sergeant Trotter provides a fresh and intriguing perspective, as the role is traditionally played by a male actor. Ms. Gbalajobi's unique portrayal adds a memorable dimension to the character, steadily improving as the story unfolds.

Rounding out the cast are R Michael Clinkscales charms audiences with his portrayal of Major Metcalf, a retired army man with an intriguingly calm demeanor and Saphronia Sollace delivers a more subdued and less commanding than expected version of Mrs. Boyle.

Georgetown's production of The Mousetrap impresses with its meticulously designed set by Andi Lindsey, effectively replicating the cozy yet isolated guesthouse and immersing the audience in the story. The snowy backdrop and remote setting further intensify the feeling of entrapment, heightening the tension on stage. Emily Taylor's skillful direction builds suspense and maintains a tight pacing, ensuring the audience's continuous engagement.

As much as I'd love to divulge the complete plot, the play's conclusion had the cunning killer kindly requesting the audience to "keep the secret of whodunit locked in your heart." Who am I to break that lock?



Duration: 2 hrs plus a 15 min intermission.

A bit of trivia: The original title of Christie's radio play was based on the nursery rhyme, "Three Blind Mice". However, she decided to change it when her director-friend, Peter Saunders, remembered that another successful play had the same name. The new title, The Mousetrap, was inspired by Shakespeare's play, Hamlet.

The Mousetrap

Written by Agatha Christie

Directed by Emily Taylor

Costume Design by Maddie Lamb

Set Design by Andi Lindsey

The Georgetown Palace Playhouse

216 West 8th Street

Georgetown, Texas 78626

October 20th through November 19th, 2023

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM



