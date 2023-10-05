Review: THE BOOK OF LIFE at McCullough Theatre

In THE BOOK OF LIFE, Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese invites us into what is a surprisingly heartwarming theatrical experience given the its theme is about the 1995 Rwandan genocide. The production is more than just a play, though; it is a poignant exploration of personal history and the power of connecting with one's ancestors.

Rather than dwelling on the overwhelming statistics and horrors of the genocide, Katese intersperses reading letters she's collected from survivors and perpetrators with the narrative between her own intimate desire to know her grandmother and sharing a metaphorical fable about animals seeking light in the darkness. She is joined by the Ingoma Nshya drummers and supported by simple but perfectly executed projection and wooden puppetry. And along the way, she invites us to embark on a journey of connection with our own ancestors.

Mid-show, we are invited to sketch images of our own grandfathers.This introspective activity takes place amidst the jubilant drumming of Ingoma Nshya, and creates a beautiful contrast between reflection and celebration. The fabulous Ingoma Nshya Women Drummers of Rwanda is also a passion of Katese’s. Katese founded the group in 2004, and wanted to create a space where Rwandan women, who had been deeply affected by the genocide, could come together and heal through the power of music and drumming. Ingoma Nshya, translates to "new drum" or "women drummers," and is a symbol of resilience and empowerment. After the devastating events of the Rwandan genocide, many women were left as widows, orphans, and survivors of trauma. The group allowed these women to find strength, unity, and a renewed sense of purpose. Their rhythmic drumming adds layers of emotion and joy to the narrative, creating a unique, immersive, and captivating atmosphere.

THE BOOK OF LIFE at its heart is a shared experience of remembrance and connection. It encourages us to look beyond the darkness of history and find the light in our own personal stories and heritage. In a world filled with tragedy and loss, THE BOOK OF LIFE stands out as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of storytelling to heal and unite. Kiki Katese has created a play that reminds us of the importance of honoring our ancestors and finding warmth even in the darkest of times.

As we left the theatre, sketches of grandfathers populated a table in the lobby. We were invited to take a grandfather home. Katese knew what she was doing with this exercise. With each sketch I admired, I thought of the history and connection each grandfather had to someone I had just spent the last hour with, and I left the theatre feeling as though I knew just a little more about the people around me. This might be a play about devastating loss, but it’s called THE BOOK OF LIFE for good reason.

THE BOOK OF LIFE is just one example of the quality performance art we can always expect from Texas Performing Arts.

