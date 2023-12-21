Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Review: QUEER TO TELL: AUSTIN HOLIDAY EDITION at Soundspace at Captain Quack's Was a Joyful Party!

Stories that evoked a rainbow of emotions, kicking off the Holiday Season with queer love and laughter.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

On December 13th, 2023, in the charming Soundspace at Captain Quack’s in South Austin, the stage was set for an unforgettable evening of laughter, tears, and heartfelt narratives. Six diverse storytellers took the audience on a journey through their unique LGBTQIA+ stories, creating a tapestry of emotions that left the crowd moved and elated. To complete the evening, charismatic EMCEE Chitah Daniels Kennedy (@chitahdk) kept the audience entertained and fully immersed in the experience with playful banter and fun games between sets.

Chitah Daniels Kennedy and Nick Eibler
Queer To Tell: Austin Holiday Edition
PC: @_wildmars

The evening began with a light-hearted story from Rebecca Bendheim (@rebeccabendheim), who fondly recalled her return to her childhood home for Thanksgiving after coming out as a lesbian. Bendheim's candid storytelling seamlessly blended comedy with family drama, establishing a genuine connection with the audience. In contrast, the second storyteller, Arden Heninger (@aredennn_h), shared a courageous and emotionally charged tale of heartbreak and self-acceptance.

The third speaker, Courtney Leigh (@courtleighbooks), shared a deeply personal story about her struggles to find love as a bisexual woman, recounting her many solo Christmas evenings and reflecting on the influence of her parents' abusive relationship on her life. Skillfully incorporating her favorite Dolly Parton song, "Hard Candy Christmas," Leigh drew parallels between its lyrics and her personal journey.

The show's creator and producer, Nick Eibler (@niclolase77), stepped into the spotlight for the fourth story, spinning a humorous tale about a Christmas Tree man in the heart of New York City. Infusing his storytelling with vibrant and expressive language, Eibler cautioned against daydreaming and fantasizing about a romantic encounter when the object of our fantasy is right in front of us.
 

Eibler was followed by Charlie Rodriguez (@charbie.co.uk), who shared childhood memories of a family Christmas sprinkled with sarcasm and the unforgettable presence of a gentle yet intimidating uncle. The blend of humor and nostalgia painted a vivid picture that captured  the essence of growing up as a gay child surrounded by Hispanic family traditions.

As Allison Price (@allisonpricedirector), the sixth and final performer, took the spotlight, the atmosphere shifted to one of introspection. Her poignant narrative of familial rejection after coming out as queer left a lingering sense of both pain and triumph. The audience hung on every word, offering supportive applause as she courageously shared her journey to self-acceptance.

PC: @_wildmars

Queer to Tell: Austin Holiday Edition was an unforgettable event thanks to the brave storytellers, the generous support of numerous business sponsors, and an engaged community of attendees. The celebration of diversity and inclusion expanded beyond the stage, enveloping the venue in festive decorations, delightful cocktails, and holiday-themed games and songs that embodied the beauty of Austin's queer community. As the event gracefully concluded, a collective sentiment lingered — this wasn't just a one-night affair but a communal experience yearning to be revisited. This reviewer eagerly anticipates the opportunity to immerse themselves in a fresh set of Queer Stories in the near future.

Queer To Tell: Austin Holiday Edition

Created and Produced by Nick Eibler 

This one-night event has concluded. For future events from Queer to Tell, follow the company on Instagram @queer.to.tell

From This Author - Sabrina Wallace

Sabrina Wallace is a Drama Desk Winner and Tony Award Nominated Producer (The Prom), Writer, World Traveler, and Leader at a High Tech Giant. She is a strong supporter of Theatre a... Sabrina Wallace">(read more about this author)

Recommended For You