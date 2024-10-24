Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Jarrott Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for election season, Jarrott Productions has smartly put one of Austin’s finest directors, Karen Jambon, at the helm of their latest offering of POTUS: OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE. Full of sharp wit from the first line and an obvious political satire throughout, POTUS is stuffed with contemporary adult humor and fun.

A comedic play written by Selina Fillinger, POTUS premiered on Broadway in 2022 and is well-known for its sharp political satire and farcical energy. The play takes aim at modern politics, particularly the dynamics of powerful men and the women behind them who often bear the responsibility of keeping things running smoothly. At its core, POTUS is about women stepping into their own power, despite being overshadowed by the incompetence of the men around them. The story kicks off when the ever present and never visible President makes a massive blunder, and the women in his orbit — from his chief of staff to his wife — must come together to clean up the mess and prevent chaos. The women, who hold a variety of political and personal roles, work to save not just the President but potentially the country, from disaster. Over a frenetic 90-minute period of mishaps, miscommunications, and absurd situations, this cast romps through POTUS with finesse.

POTUS is fast-paced, with rapid-fire dialogue and physical comedy. Its humor is sharp, often absurd, reminiscent of screwball comedies and it doesn’t hurt that Jambon gets the old adage about directing absolutely right. That is, directing is 90% casting and 10% telling actors where to go. With a show this intricate, Jambon scores 110%. She’s cast a vibrant, energetic, talented, pedigreed ensemble. And by ensemble, I mean this is a farce. Without an ensemble, you can get ill-timing, uneven pacing, and the wrong kind of thoughtless one-dimensional performances.

Absolutely none of that is present in this hilarious comedy. Suzanne Balling and Helen merino helm POTUS’s administration as Harriet (His Chief of Staff) and Jean (His Press Secretary). As such, Balling and Merino are the accomplished actors around which an array of other wonderfully skilled talent navigate this feminist farce. Mimi Strum (Margaret, His Wife, the First Lady) portrays a regal, sharp, intellectual, long suffering spouse, who could do POTUS’s job herself. (Sound familiar?) Alaithaia Velez’s hilarious, neurotic Stephanie is written to carry a good deal of the physical comedy on her shoulders, and Velez is up to the challenge. Jacqui Calloway’s Chris (A Journalist) juggles caring for an infant, messy breastfeeding blunders, and stepping into her own power heroically and hilariously. Kelsey Mazek manages to play Dusty (His Dalliance) with such enthusiasm and ease, that one can almost forget the offensive, cliched French soubrette of historical farce. Amy Minor (of Austin’s own Barrymore equivalent, The Minor Family) plays the President’s sister with such glee it’s hard to tell if Amy or Bernadette is having more fun. Rounding out this cast is Charlee, the President’s cleaner, a cleverly disguised Oskar Brian, the stage manager, who deftly gets us situated from one scene to another.

POTUS is a great farce with a feminist edge, offering plenty of laughs while addressing the serious realities of navigating political power. And we can use those laughs about politics right about now. Kudos to Jarrott Productions for choosing one of the most fun plays of the season, focusing on a female cast and crew (we really can save the world from the brink, ya know) and enlisting Karen Jambon to navigate the intricacies of this hysterical show. Add to that a cast that soars and a great script, and POTUS gets my vote. It deserves your vote, too. Go see it!

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

by Selina Fillinger

directed by Karen Jambon



Jarrott Productions

October 17 - November 03, 2024

Trinity Street Playhouse

Black Box Theatre, 4th floor, First Baptist Church

901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX, 78701

Thursday through Sunday

October 17th through November 3rd

TICKET PRICES: $15-$35

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production is intended for an adult audience; it includes strong profanity, sexual references, and adult situations.

Comments