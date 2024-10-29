Review: OH TO BE PURE AGAIN at Texas State University’s Department Of Theatre And Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s performed Kira Rockwell’s award-winning play (Gene Gabriel Moore Playwriting Award 2023), OH TO BE PURE AGAIN from October 17-26. Set against the backdrop of a Texas summer at a Christian camp, this play is framed by the story of an enthusiastic counselor as she guides the members of a girls’ cabin on their quest for a genuine connection to something greater than themselves, while simultaneously facing her own crisis of faith. With sharp writing and richly developed characters, this narrative gives us a glimpse of one week in the lives of five young women and their counselor, exploring relatable and profoundly human themes faced by young women on the verge of adulthood, including teenage intimacy, self-doubt, identity struggles, eating disorders, oppressive family dynamics, the politics of cliques and belonging, openness to diverse spiritual perspectives, and the intricacies of female intimacy in both friendship and budding attraction, among many others.

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN is a vital narrative for our times, urgently addressing religious trauma while promoting autonomy and equal voice for young women, and tackling pervasive systems of dysfunctional power without undermining their broader purposes. Director Caitlin Parker encapsulates her understanding of the play in her program note, noting that the story resonates with anyone who grew up female-presenting in the Bible Belt, acknowledging that revisiting such memories can be painful and that, for those outside the church, negative perceptions of modern Christianity can color their experiences with religion. However, the play presents an alternative view, celebrating girlhood, female friendships, faith, and sexuality as essential parts of growing up. Parker also described the narrative as “wonderful and joyful,” highlighting the conclusion as a moment of baptism and renewal—a ceremonial return to nature, femininity, desire, worship, and love, embodying everything that God represents.

Parker has assembled a top-notch eight-person cast for this production, featuring Lilli Shank (Becca) in the lead role. Shank delivers an incredibly believable performance as a counselor who is gentle, understanding, joyful, optimistic, and open-hearted. Every word, facial expression, and action feels spontaneous, showcasing her talent as an actor and immersing the audience in an experience that feels authentic, as if we are witnessing events unfold in real time rather than in a scripted performance.

She is supported by an equally talented ensemble, including Eva De Guelle (Autumn), Sierra Salazar (Jean Ruby), Rheagan Higgins (Luna), Fallon Fontenot (Rachel), and Haily Heitmeyer (Trina), each delivering standout performances that enrich the production.

De Guelle’s Autumn is enthusiastic, awkward, and refreshingly unique, charming the audience while drawing attention to neurodivergence within our communities. Her robust eagerness to engage with the world around her, alongside her tentative steps into intimacy, adds depth to the character. Salazar effectively portrays Jean Runby, a young woman grappling with guilt, identity, and jealousy, making her struggles relatable to anyone who has navigated high school dynamics.

Higgins’s Luna is sweet and grounded, inviting others to broaden their understanding of God while challenging conventional notions of baptism and religion. Heitmeyer presents Trina as curious and actively working on discovering her future with grace.

Fontenot delivers a remarkable performance as Rachel, capturing the essence of a nervous, guarded character with impressive control. Her portrayal of Rachel's gradual awakening and eventual forced submission to her father's authority resonates deeply, creating some of the most poignant moments of the production.

The cast is completed by Hunter Domzalski, who delivers a solid performance as Adrian, Becca’s fiancé and the leader of the worship band, and Jaden Petty, who effectively portrays the deeply troubling and domineering figure of Rachel’s dad. Indeed, Petty's portrayal is so convincing that many audience members found themselves agreeing with Autumn’s sharp assessment of him after his appearance.

Performed in a black box theater, the set design by Kacey Watson is simple but effective, offering different areas of play through the manipulation of a few set pieces. The removable boards in one of the benches to create the illusion of mountain climbing later in the play is especially effective. Also, the sound design by Julia Kovar is clever, using camp songs, contemporary Christian music, and pop music to create a sonic fabric for the production.

What a joy it was to be part of the audience for OH TO BE PURE AGAIN! Surrounded by a sold-out crowd of college students, I was invigorated by their energy and enthusiasm as they shared thoughts about the characters and their friendships in the play. It served as a beautiful reminder of the magic and joy that theater brings. This production, with its high-caliber acting and insightful direction, truly warranted the heartfelt appreciation from the audience, evident in the chorus of reactions that accompanied the unfolding drama on stage.

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN

Written by Kira Rockwell

Theater Company: Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance

Venue: Theatre Center, 430 Moon Street, San Marcos, 78666

October 17-26, 7:30 p.m.

Running Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $10-15 https://txstatepresents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=4365&p=1

Comments