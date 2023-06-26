Review: KEN LUDWIG'S LEADING LADIES at the Palace Playhouse

Lynn Beaver skillfully directs Ken Ludwig's Leading Ladies at the Palace Playhouse, creating a delightful theatrical experience. Beaver's talent shines as she transforms the small stage into a larger-than-life canvas for this timeless comedy. The play follows the misadventures of two down-on-their-luck British actors, Jack and Leo whose latest performance of "Shakespeare's Scenes" at a Moose Lodge in Pennsylvania's Amish Country ends in a booing fest. Their luck changes when they stumble upon an article about an elderly woman searching for her long-lost relatives, who are set to inherit a substantial fortune. What ensues is a cascade of comedic chaos as Jack and Leo devise a plan to impersonate the missing relatives, only to realize that “Max and Steve” are actually “Maxine and Stephanie”. As self-proclaimed outstanding Shakespearean thespians, they forge ahead turning the small town of York, Pennsylvania into their own personal theatre stage.

Leading Ladies delves into the complexities of human relationships with classic humor, sexual innuendoes, and wicked-smart lines. The growing affection between Jack and Audrey, who is engaged to Butch, and Leo's infatuation with Megan, the rightful heir to the fortune and who is also about to marry Minister Duncan, add elements of love, jealousy, and greed. The play skillfully employs satire and an overly dramatic touch to examine how far individuals will go to fulfill their desires. As the plot progresses, the entanglements and romantic predicaments intensify, keeping the audience fully engaged and laughing out loud.

Patrick Wheeler's portrayal of Leo Clark is outstanding. His energetic performance and commanding stage presence capture the essence of Leo and his alter ego Maxine from the first scene to the last. Whether delivering Shakespearean quotes while parading around or donning a dress as the pretend Maxine, Wheeler fully commits to his role, delivering memorable scenes. His over-the-top passion for the dramatic makes both characters a joy to watch on stage, providing the audience with plenty of theatricals to laugh about.

Rahul Parikh, in the role of Jack Gable, complements Wheeler perfectly with his own brand of humor. Parikh’s charm and impeccable comedic timing breathe life into the character, captivating both the fictional auntie and the audience. The chemistry between Wheeler and Parikh is electric, their banter and synchronized comedic delivery draw the audience deeper into the uproarious madness of the play.

Christine Bush portrays the enthralling Megan - Elizabeth's niece - with poise and naivety, bringing irresistible charm to the stage. She is at the center of much of the chaos that develops in Act II as her entangled relationships with Maxine, Leo, and Duncan bring the entire charade to a breaking point. Megan's passionate devotion to Shakespeare adds another layer of hilarity and complexity to the play, and Bush's performance flawlessly captures her character's essence at every step.

Nikki Bora, as Elizabeth, brings an air of timeless comic bliss to the piece, portraying a mean old lady who remains oblivious to the escalating madness she inadvertently causes. Her dancing scene is particularly enjoyable and adds to the overall comedic atmosphere.

The rest of the ensemble cast is equally praiseworthy, with Adriana Fontanez as the quirky and friendly assistant Audrey, Jerry Brown as the baffled family doctor, Amado DeHoyos as the skeptical Minister Duncan, and Patrick Stanford-Galloway as the not-too-clever Butch, Audrey's suitor. Each actor contributes to the insanity of the plot creating a dynamic and cohesive ensemble that delivers pure entertainment.

Lynn Beaver's masterful direction is evident throughout the production. She ensures that the comedic chaos remains perfectly balanced, never losing its momentum or overwhelming the actors' performances. The set design by Chase Staggs, costumes by Jessica Quinn, and overall production values deserve high praise for their contribution to the immersive experience. Despite the constraints of the small stage, the creative team has crafted a production that transports the audience from the Moose Lodge to a train car and finally to a cozy living room inside Florence's house. The meticulous attention to detail adds authenticity and further amplifies the comedic impact.

The show ends with a set of energetic picture-perfect, fast-paced scenes that recap the story in reverse order. Clever, entertaining, and an absolute joy to watch, Leading Ladies at the Palace Playhouse is a theatrical delight for everyone to see! Prepare to laugh uncontrollably, be thoroughly entertained, and leave with a smile on your face, as this production of Leading Ladies delivers an unforgettable evening of laughter and enjoyment.

Leading Ladies

Book by: Ken Ludwig

Direction by: Lynn Beaver

Palace Playhouse at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Playing through July 9th, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm