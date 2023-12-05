Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

Go see this fantastic production that runs through December 16th

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre
May Pang to Showcase Candid Photos of John Lennon At Special Three-Day Exhibition at Ao5 G Photo 3 May Pang to Showcase Candid Photos of John Lennon At Special Three-Day Exhibition at Ao5 Gallery at the Arboretum
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Best Play!

Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

There are productions this reviewer often wishes could be summed up in one sentence. Sentences such as: “Go see it.” “Don’t go see it.” “You may like it, but I didn't like it.” “Three stars, would sorta recommend, so stay home and watch Ted Lasso again instead.” And the dreaded sentence accompanied by a weak smile that many theatre geeks are familiar with, “Well, that was a show.”

With Ground Floor Theatre’s newly commissioned world premiere of the musical JACK & AIDEN, my one sentence is: “Go see this wonderful production, and go see it now.”

Twenty years from now, I predict it’s quite possible that Lane Michael Stanley, a transgender filmmaker, director, and playwright (who wrote the book for JACK & AIDEN) will be a name we can count on as a kind of historian who amplifies and humanizes the marginalized. JACK & AIDEN’s book and lyrics are by Tova Katz, who is a queer, genre bending artist whose work has been recognized as an official selection at The ONE Theatre Festival. She has also received the award for Outstanding Solo Performance in a Musical at the All Out Arts Fresh Fruit Festival in NYC. Her gifts are bold and authentic and promise to leave a long lasting impression as well.

JACK & AIDEN is an accurate and unapologetic depiction of the “hyper-transactional world of gay male hookup apps,” transitioning genders, addiction, and falling in love. But it's true genius lies in successfully telling the universal truth about the excitement, fragility, and complexity of adulting and being in love.

Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

Innocent (ish) Aiden, who is played by the exuberant and practically perfect trans actor Laura Leo Kelly (They/Them), is exploring the hook up scene when he meets a more experienced Jack (played by a courageous, engaging, and charming Justin P. Lopez, He/Him). The two jump on the roller coaster of hooking up, polyamory, and love. Jack’s dealing with an addiction to meth. Aiden is experiencing trauma based in a meaningful relationship he was in before he transitioned. Fill in the blank with your own neurosis and the play is universal. Few of us go unscathed in our first go-round with love.

While this story doesn’t adhere to the “typical” musical wherein love transcends some external force that keeps our heroes from coming together, JACK & AIDEN have authentic and real internal barriers that keep them apart. These barriers are in fact, much more believable than those in the mainstream musicals we typically see. I realize there are some unicorns out there who have few demons to face, but that’s not most of us, and that’s not JACK & AIDEN.

JACK & AIDEN are, despite being a part of gay subculture, wounded — just like the rest of us. This tenuous experience of love makes more sense than the black and white happily ever after our straight culture has led us to believe is the answer to our need for bliss. Life’s more complicated than that. And more juicy. Just like JACK & AIDEN. Nonetheless, writer Lane Michael Stanley and lyricist/composer Tova Katz infuse this complexity with hope. While I won’t give away the ending entirely, JACK & AIDEN get the one they deserve: wiser, more tempered, and more possible than either a tragedy or a comedy can provide.

Review: JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

JACK & AIDEN’s wonderful band, led by Trey Shonkweiler (He/Him) provided a perfect performance of Stanley’s book and music on opening night, and from the start, director Trace Turner(He/They) keeps the pace and staging snappy. Lopez and Kelly have a chemistry that is suited to the apprehension and yearning that JACK & AIDEN experience. This isn’t the fiery, starry eyed love of Orpheus and Eurydice, but the unexpected awakening of two guys who are enjoying sex, both together and with others, until they discover they feel something more for each other. It’s an honesty that is richer than that of star crossed lovers. Aiden’s anxiousness is on hilarious display in the song “New” as is his heartfelt pain in “54321.” Jack’s “Flying” is an honest and frightening testament to the thrills of addiction. Truly, every song in JACK & AIDEN is strong. Clever (and needed) projection credit goes to Patrick Anthony (He/Him), Micah Mabey (They/Them), Zac Crofford (He/Him), and Gary Thornsberry (They/Them) for a collaboration that brings JACK & AIDEN the visual support it deserves. “Artifacts” of Aiden and Jack float in midair, and projection becomes a fluid part of the set while simultaneously maintaining the intimacy of the show and of Ground Floor Theatre. This is truly a beautiful piece of art. 

Ground Floor Theatre’s bold Co-Artistic director Lisa Scheps, who commissioned this work, should be solidly proud of JACK & AIDEN. The cast and crew are superior, the script and music excellent, the direction is seamless. I predict not just local accolades for JACK & AIDEN, but a feasible regional presence for this marvelous show. 

So here we are, 726 words later, with a final two sentences. “Go see this wonderful production, and go see it now.” You’ll be disappointed in the future that you weren’t among those of us singing its praises today.

CONTENT WARNING: As you might have guessed from this review, JACK & AIDEN is recommended for mature audiences over 18. Content includes nudity and adult topics of trauma and addiction. This show is for adults, and for folx who can act like them.

JACK & AIDEN

By Lane Michael Stanley

Music and Lyrics by Tova Katz

Directed by Trace Turner

Ground Floor Theatre

Thursdays-Sundays,

November 30 - December 16, 2023

Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd

Austin, TX, 78702

Click Here
Tickets for Ground Floor Theatre productions are always Pay What You Can


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Disneys THE LION KING is Coming to The Hobby Center in Summer 2024 Photo
Disney's THE LION KING is Coming to The Hobby Center in Summer 2024

The Lion King will once again leap onto the Hobby Center stage on Thursday, July 11, 2024 for a limited four-week engagement through Sunday, August 4, 2024.

2
BroadwayWorld Austin Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical Photo
BroadwayWorld Austin Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Photos: City Theatre Presents CHRISTMAS BELLES At Genesis Creative Collective Photo
Photos: City Theatre Presents CHRISTMAS BELLES At Genesis Creative Collective

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2023 holiday season with the hilarious southern comedy CHRISTMAS BELLES, December 7 - 17 at Genesis Creative Collective. The Jones Hope Wooten production that will bring 'joy to your world' runs eight more performances, December 7 - 17. 

4
Cast Set for THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse announces the cast and creatives for the heartwarming musical The Spitfire Grill. Based on the 1996 film, this American musical received nominations for Best Musical.

From This Author - Joni Lorraine

Joni joined BroadwayWorld in 2016 after over twenty-five years of involvement in the Central Texas theatre scene.  She has worked as a company member and educator for Pollyanna Children's The... Joni Lorraine">(read more about this author)

Review: THE THIN PLACE at ZACHReview: THE THIN PLACE at ZACH
Review: Jarrott Productions DEATHTRAP Gives Us Classic Thriller FunReview: Jarrott Productions DEATHTRAP Gives Us Classic Thriller Fun
Review: ANTIGONE at Filigree TheatreReview: ANTIGONE at Filigree Theatre
Review: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVESReview: Austin Rainbow Theatre Comes Out With SORDID LIVES

Videos

Photos/First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre Video
Photos/First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret in Austin A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret
Mary Moody Northen Theatre (12/09-12/10)
NUNCRACKERS in Austin NUNCRACKERS
The Wimberley Players (11/17-12/10)PHOTOS
Frozen in Austin Frozen
Bass Concert Hall (6/05-6/16)
UNDARK: A Radioactive Puppet Play in Austin UNDARK: A Radioactive Puppet Play
The VORTEX (2/29-3/16)
Wicked in Austin Wicked
Bass Concert Hall (3/13-3/31)
The Spitfire Grill in Austin The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
Maebell’s Suitcase in Austin Maebell’s Suitcase
The VORTEX (6/14-6/29)
Miss Lulu Bett by Zona Gale in Austin Miss Lulu Bett by Zona Gale
Different Stages @ The Vortex (11/17-12/09)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Austin Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic in Austin Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic
The VORTEX (6/17-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You